Arm Cortex-M Architecture and Software Development Specialization
Start your Arm Cortex-M journey!. This specialization will help anyone involved in developing software for Cortex-M processors.
Describe where to get resources and support on Cortex-M processors.
Describe the implementation differences and configuration options of the different Cortex-M processors.
Describe the programming model (register set, modes and states of the processor).
Describe standards and APIs that support the architecture.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will be given the opportunity to apply the skills they learn with several projects. For example, learning how to build and debug a basic application targeting a Cortex-M system, and learning how to boot and initiallize a Cortex-M system using standard programming techniques.
Prerequisites: Knowledge of programming in C. Experience of assembler programming would be beneficial. Knowledge of embedded systems.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Arm Cortex-M Processors Overview
This course is designed for anyone wishing to learn about the range of Cortex-M processors and the different resources that can help you with your Cortex-M project. The course begins with a bit of history about Arm processors and the Arm architecture, covering the differences between the M-profile and other architecture profiles like A-profile and R-profile. This course is suitable for beginners or people without an engineering or computer science background. The introductory material also sets the scene for the courses 2, 3 and 4.
Armv8-M Architecture Fundamentals
The course includes fundamental architecture topics that are key to understanding how any Cortex-M processor functions internally. The course focuses specifically on the Armv8-M version of the Arm Architecture, which processors like the Cortex-M33 and Cortex-M55 are based on. However, even if you're working with older processors based on earlier versions of the architecture, like Armv6-M or Armv7-M, a lot of the information is mostly still very relevant and useful.
Cortex-M Software Development Fundamentals
This course delves into software development topics such as working with Arm C/C++ compilers and Arm debug tools to optimize your software, whether it's for performance or code size. This course also looks more closely at the Common Microcontroller Software Interface Standard and how it helps ensure that software targeted at Cortex-M devices can be written using a consistent approach.
Advanced Armv8-M Features
The final course covers more advanced and optional features that might be configured in a Cortex-M system. These features could help with particular project requirements such as security and performance. Not all of these topics might be relevant for any given Cortex-M project, so feel free to pick and choose which topics, if any, apply to you.
Arm
Arm technology is defining the future of computing. Our energy-efficient processor designs and software platforms have enabled advanced computing in more than 225 billion chips and our technologies securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer.
