The Specialization "Data Skills for Excel Professionals" offered by the Corporate Finance Institute equips participants with essential data analysis capabilities within Excel. The courses cover fundamental aspects, including Data Analysis in Excel, Power Query Fundamentals, and Power Pivot Fundamentals. The recommended pre-work for participants is to have a basic familiarity with Excel. The Specialization aims to enhance professionals' proficiency in leveraging Excel for data-driven decision-making and is a valuable resource for individuals seeking to sharpen their data skills in a corporate finance context.
Applied Learning Project
Participants in the "Data Skills for Excel Professionals" Specialization at the Corporate Finance Institute engage in hands-on projects where they apply acquired skills to solve real-world problems. These projects involve tasks such as data analysis, cleaning, and visualization, allowing learners to gain practical experience in leveraging Excel's data capabilities for authentic business challenges in corporate finance.