Are you using Excel to manage, analyze, and visualize your data? Would you like to do more? Perhaps you've considered Power BI as an alternative, but have been intimidated by the idea of working in an advanced environment. The fact is, many of the same tools and mechanisms exist across both these Microsoft products. This means Excel users are actually uniquely positioned to transition to data modeling and visualization in Power BI! Using methods that will feel familiar, you can learn to use Power BI to make data-driven business decisions using large volumes of data.
From Excel to Power BI
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Learners will be instructed in how to make use of Excel and Power BI to collect, maintain, share and collaborate, and to make data driven decisions
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
There is 1 module in this course
Many of the same data management tools and mechanisms exist across both Microsoft Excel and Power BI. This means Excel users are uniquely positioned to transition to data modeling and visualization in Power BI! Using methods that will feel familiar, you can learn to use Power BI to make data-driven business decisions using large volumes of data. We will help you to build fundamental Power BI knowledge and skills, including: importing data from Excel and other locations into Power BI; understanding the Power BI environment and its three Views; building beginner-to-moderate level skills for navigating the Power BI product; exploring influential relationships within datasets; designing Power BI visuals and reports; and building effective dashboards for sharing, presenting, and collaborating with peers in Power BI Service. Join us for the journey!
