From Excel to Power BI
From Excel to Power BI

Taught in English

Keith Gibson

Instructor: Keith Gibson

Beginner level

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
What you'll learn

  • Learners will be instructed in how to make use of Excel and Power BI to collect, maintain, share and collaborate, and to make data driven decisions

Skills you'll gain

There is 1 module in this course

Many of the same data management tools and mechanisms exist across both Microsoft Excel and Power BI. This means Excel users are uniquely positioned to transition to data modeling and visualization in Power BI! Using methods that will feel familiar, you can learn to use Power BI to make data-driven business decisions using large volumes of data. We will help you to build fundamental Power BI knowledge and skills, including: importing data from Excel and other locations into Power BI; understanding the Power BI environment and its three Views; building beginner-to-moderate level skills for navigating the Power BI product; exploring influential relationships within datasets; designing Power BI visuals and reports; and building effective dashboards for sharing, presenting, and collaborating with peers in Power BI Service. Join us for the journey!

Instructor

Keith Gibson
Knowledge Accelerators
