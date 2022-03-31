Creating a Budget with Microsoft Excel
Create a budget template in an Excel spreadsheet
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Create a budget template in an Excel spreadsheet
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will learn how to create a budget template in an Excel Spreadsheet by using a free version of Microsoft Office Excel. Excel is a spreadsheet that is similar in layout as accounting spreadsheets. It consists of individual cells that can be used to build functions, formulas, tables, and graphs that easily organize and analyze large amounts of information and data. While a budget helps you stay within estimated costs and expenses for either a business or a family. We will learn to create a budget both automatically and manually, step by step. By utilizing Microsoft Excel you will reduce the burden of budgeting and see increase in accuracy. It will allow you to scale budgeting and to make record keeping and tracking of expenditures easier. We will also use basic graphing for presenting budget tracking. You do not need to be an advance user of Microsoft Excel as we will show you how to use templates that are provided in the program and simple formulas to create a budget for any reason.
minimal computer skills
Microsoft Excel
Budget
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Download Mircrosoft Office365 Excel Program and the basic view of Excel
Create a budget in Excel utilizing the preloaded templates
Create a budget in Excel from a blank spreadsheet
Create a graph to present your budget and track categories of spend.
Learn how to expand your information to make a workbook for a whole year budget.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by ASMar 31, 2022
A nice guided course to boost confidence in create a budget plan
