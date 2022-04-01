Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will learn how to create a budget template in an Excel Spreadsheet by using a free version of Microsoft Office Excel. Excel is a spreadsheet that is similar in layout as accounting spreadsheets. It consists of individual cells that can be used to build functions, formulas, tables, and graphs that easily organize and analyze large amounts of information and data. While a budget helps you stay within estimated costs and expenses for either a business or a family. We will learn to create a budget both automatically and manually, step by step. By utilizing Microsoft Excel you will reduce the burden of budgeting and see increase in accuracy. It will allow you to scale budgeting and to make record keeping and tracking of expenditures easier. We will also use basic graphing for presenting budget tracking. You do not need to be an advance user of Microsoft Excel as we will show you how to use templates that are provided in the program and simple formulas to create a budget for any reason....

By Arnol S

Apr 1, 2022

A nice guided course to boost confidence in create a budget plan

By Rubén D E M

May 25, 2022

Good course to visualize your income and expenses

By Muhammad A

Apr 8, 2022

this course was really informative.

By NACHIKETA M

Mar 31, 2022

very helpfull coures

By Akinyesi, E T

May 29, 2022

Excellent

By Denise G

May 26, 2022

Excellent for a beginner.

By Rajeswari M

May 8, 2022

Goodo

