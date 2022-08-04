About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Some working knowledge of Microsoft Excel

Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Business Analytics
  • Spreadsheet
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Solver
  • Modeling
Intermediate Level

Some working knowledge of Microsoft Excel

Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Introduction to Excel: Basics and Best Practices

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 46 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

What-If Analysis in Excel

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 37 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Decision Analysis through Regression and NPV

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 47 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

Linear Programming

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 75 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes

