A leader in a data driven world requires the knowledge of both data-related (statistical) methods and of appropriate models to use that data. This Business Analytics class focuses on the latter: it introduces students to analytical frameworks used for decision making though Excel modeling. These include Linear and Integer Optimization, Decision Analysis, and Risk modeling. For each methodology students are first exposed to the basic mechanics, and then apply the methodology to real-world business problems using Excel.
Business Analytics with Excel: Elementary to AdvancedJohns Hopkins University
About this Course
Intermediate Level
Some working knowledge of Microsoft Excel
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Business Analytics
- Spreadsheet
- Microsoft Excel
- Solver
- Modeling
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Introduction to Excel: Basics and Best Practices
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 46 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
What-If Analysis in Excel
3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 37 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Decision Analysis through Regression and NPV
4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 47 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Linear Programming
5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 75 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
