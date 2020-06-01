EG
Nov 30, 2020
It is very easy to learn and also very interesting because you can modify and try other things.
SA
Mar 27, 2022
very useful and important to computer science engineering students
By S. U•
Jun 1, 2020
I enjoyed the course overall and finished, but feel like it could be soooo much better. Really a wasted opportunity here. The video explanations were solid, but not near detailed enough to feel comfortable doing the exercises. Many of the Jupyter notebook sections were simply a lot of reading, no chances for the students to get some hands-on experience with actual coding. And lack of instruction plagued too many the exercises. This could be an outstanding course if more time was spent on going over more of the content in greater detail and building out the exercises.
By Truong T T H•
Sep 1, 2020
This is just a basic Python programming course without any details regarding to accounting. It is better to change the name of "Python Basic" to make us not get confused.
By Minjeong K•
May 1, 2020
Great beginner's course for python!
By Sanjay K•
Jul 3, 2020
Great program for beginners in python programming
By digvijay s•
Apr 28, 2021
helpfull and good
By Christopher A•
Jan 11, 2020
Course had good content, but lacked significantly in teaching videos and and feedback. Lack of feedback included was within Jupyter Notebook (reading and programming assignments) and Discussion Boards. Course took a lot longer to complete because of lack of feedback, requiring me to find outside sources (i.e., YouTube videos, internet articles, WikiPedia, etc.) to learn concepts presented in course and to complete required programming assignments. Quiz content was well-supported within course content.
By Satya B A•
Mar 28, 2022
very useful and important to computer science engineering students
By Nyam-Ochir B•
Aug 13, 2020
nice experience
By Siyu L•
Aug 17, 2020
The assignment for each module can be designed better and more accurate
By Sebastian R•
Jun 1, 2021
The labs are not good. It would be way better to organize the whole course more like course #1 with more videos. This course seemed more like a really cheap one compared to the first.
By Elmo R C•
Nov 20, 2021
Very Unreasonably difficult. Total waste of money. And they will not assist you whenever you have a problem.
By Abdelkader G•
Nov 5, 2021
I'm glad to finish this course, you will get the basics you need to analyze data in python one of most Populaire software for data analysis...and I think accountant should add this program (not all I mean just what they need) to their tools belt )
By Seriocha•
Mar 11, 2022
Great course with superb
professors! I will say that you would discover a wole different world around data preparation, maipulation ans its application. Fascinated with this. However, it requires effort and sacrifice.
By Jesús A S G•
Feb 2, 2022
Perfect to start, they focus on teach the basics true it is up to you if you want to practice and learn more
By Nana Y J•
Dec 1, 2020
It is very easy to learn and also very interesting because you can modify and try other things.
By Lam C V D•
Dec 5, 2021
Labs need fixing
By Zoe T•
Aug 1, 2021
I believe within the limited time duration of this course, it has done great to provide students some exposure to data manipulation/ data wrangling but definitely it doesn't touch on how completing this course can benefit Accounting students... Perhaps other courses in this specialisation will tap into that. I'm quite sure that course creator has put a lot of thought into this, to see what they should introduce to students but a lot of googling and self-taught are required for those who want to complete this course. Learning this course can help you identify what each of your coding do to your results, so I think it is a great start. After this course, I think I still need to read more about Python and practice more. But great course.
By Sabarinathan M•
Jun 28, 2020
Really Nice course but you will not explain all the module very indepth. All the module are basic and easy to learn. I am very happy to completed this course.
By Yellamelli S (•
May 24, 2021
best course
By sasi K•
Apr 29, 2021
good
By Lorraine K M•
Aug 17, 2021
This review comes with two caveats: (1) this is not the type of material that interests me and (2) it is not the type of material that I learn easily. Having said that, I think this course tries to introduce too many concepts without expanding enough on any of them. As a result, assignments are often just regurgitating code and substituting variables instead of doing any quality "thinking" about the topics. The last part of the course contained grammatically incorrect assignments and was difficult to understand. But, the course was put together very well. And, I recognize that my low rating might be more a result of my dislike of the material than the instructors or the course material.