Learner Reviews & Feedback for Applying Data Analytics in Accounting by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About the Course
This course explores business analytic applications in accounting. First, it presents a survey of technology topics in accounting, including process mining, blockchain and applications in audit, tax, and assurance. Next, the course explores visualization and basic analytics in audit and control testing using R and Alteryx. Next, the course examines the uses of text analysis in accounting and conducts text analysis using R and RStudio. Finally, the course examines robot process automation in general using UiPath and its applications in accounting....