Nearly every aspect of business is affected by data analytics. For businesses to capitalize on data analytics, they need leaders who understand the business analytic workflow. This course addresses the human skills gap by providing a foundational set of data processing skills that can be applied to many business settings.
At least 1 year of business experience. Critical thinking.
You will learn how to process data using R and RStudio. You will also explore the interaction between business principles and data analytics.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview and Module 1 How Do I Get Started Using a Data Analytic Language to Solve Business Problem?
In this module you will be introduced to (1) the role of data analytics in business domains, and (2) R and RStudio.
Module 2 How Do I Get to Know My Data and Share It with Others?
In this module you will explore whether data is an asset and how to explore a dataset.
Module 3 How Can I Use Functions to Help with Data Preparation?
This module starts with a discussion on the importance of assembling data for business analytic purposes, and then illustrates data transformation using Tidyverse, a group of useful R packages.
Module 4 How Do I Preprocess Data?
In this module, we will learn how delegation, feasibility, and control influence the level at which data is aggregated. We then focus on performing a variety of data preprocessing tasks to prepare data for use in visualizations and algorithms.
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO BUSINESS ANALYTICS WITH R
Its a good course to learn business analytics with R
Excellent, very intuitive course, a good way to start your journey with R and analytic career.
Thank you for helping me in acquiring the knowledge of the analysis using the R studio. I have really got a good understanding of how does this is been applied in an organisation.
This class was great, you get to learn the basics of R, I have no previous experience with programming languages and I feel in a much better place, after taking this class. I highly recommend it.
