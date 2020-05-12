About this Course

95,742 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

At least 1 year of business experience. Critical thinking.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn how to process data using R and RStudio. You will also explore the interaction between business principles and data analytics.

Skills you will gain

  • Business Analytics
  • R Programming
  • Rstudio
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

At least 1 year of business experience. Critical thinking.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up91%(1,105 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Course Overview and Module 1 How Do I Get Started Using a Data Analytic Language to Solve Business Problem?

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 84 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2 How Do I Get to Know My Data and Share It with Others?

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 90 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Module 3 How Can I Use Functions to Help with Data Preparation?

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 107 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4 How Do I Preprocess Data?

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 95 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO BUSINESS ANALYTICS WITH R

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder