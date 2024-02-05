The Introduction to Business Analytics teaches you the foundational skills in Tableau and business analytics. You will be introduced to essential concepts like analytics and insights and the foundational steps of the business analysis process. You’ll learn about the different types of analytics that businesses use, and you’ll be introduced to a data analytics lifecycle framework. You’ll also learn some of the foundational project management skills often used by analysts, and you’ll arrive at a greater understanding of data literacy.
Introduction to Business Analytics
This course is part of Tableau Business Intelligence Analyst Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
18,560 already enrolled
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Demonstrate a foundational knowledge of the business analyst role.
Explain the foundational project management topics and skills used by a BI analyst.
Describe data literacy and its importance for a BI analyst.
Skills you'll gain
8 quizzes, 4 assignments
Recommended experience
There are 4 modules in this course
Welcome to Introduction to Business Analytics, the first course of the Tableau Business Intelligence Analyst Professional Certificate! By enrolling in this course, you are taking the first step in starting your career in business intelligence analytics. In the first week of the course, you'll learn more about business analytics and what a business intelligence analyst does. You'll also start learning about a related field — business analysis. Let's get started!
5 videos13 readings3 quizzes1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Welcome to the second week of the Tableau Business Analyst Professional Certificate! Last week, you learned about the differences between business analysis, business analytics, and data analytics. This week, you're going to dive deeper into the role that analysts play in the data analytics lifecycle. Specifically, you will learn about real data-driven businesses, the importance that analytics has on business decision-making, and the various types of analytics used to solve business problems. In addition, you will see how analysts use the data analytics lifecycle in order to best reach their goals. Let's begin!
1 video8 readings3 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt1 plugin
Welcome to the third week of the Tableau Business Analyst Professional Certificate! Last week, you learned about the data analytics lifecycle. Since project managers often work closely with business analysts, this week, you'll be learning about foundational project management concepts. Let's begin!
2 videos7 readings2 quizzes1 assignment
Welcome to the fourth and final week of the Tableau Business Analyst Professional Certificate! Previously, you learned about the relationship between project management and business analysis. Now, it is time to learn about the importance of data literacy in the context of this certificate. Time to dive in!
2 videos9 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis
