Tableau Learning Partner
Introduction to Business Analytics
Tableau Learning Partner

Introduction to Business Analytics

This course is part of Tableau Business Intelligence Analyst Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Tableau Learning Partner Instructor

Instructor: Tableau Learning Partner Instructor

18,560 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.7

(172 reviews)

|

97%

Beginner level

Recommended experience

14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Demonstrate a foundational knowledge of the business analyst role.

  • Explain the foundational project management topics and skills used by a BI analyst.

  • Describe data literacy and its importance for a BI analyst.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

8 quizzes, 4 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to Introduction to Business Analytics, the first course of the Tableau Business Intelligence Analyst Professional Certificate! By enrolling in this course, you are taking the first step in starting your career in business intelligence analytics. In the first week of the course, you'll learn more about business analytics and what a business intelligence analyst does. You'll also start learning about a related field — business analysis. Let's get started!

What's included

5 videos13 readings3 quizzes1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Welcome to the second week of the Tableau Business Analyst Professional Certificate! Last week, you learned about the differences between business analysis, business analytics, and data analytics. This week, you're going to dive deeper into the role that analysts play in the data analytics lifecycle. Specifically, you will learn about real data-driven businesses, the importance that analytics has on business decision-making, and the various types of analytics used to solve business problems. In addition, you will see how analysts use the data analytics lifecycle in order to best reach their goals. Let's begin!

What's included

1 video8 readings3 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt1 plugin

Welcome to the third week of the Tableau Business Analyst Professional Certificate! Last week, you learned about the data analytics lifecycle. Since project managers often work closely with business analysts, this week, you'll be learning about foundational project management concepts. Let's begin!

What's included

2 videos7 readings2 quizzes1 assignment

Welcome to the fourth and final week of the Tableau Business Analyst Professional Certificate! Previously, you learned about the relationship between project management and business analysis. Now, it is time to learn about the importance of data literacy in the context of this certificate. Time to dive in!

What's included

2 videos9 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.5 (36 ratings)
Tableau Learning Partner Instructor
Tableau Learning Partner
8 Courses27,521 learners

Offered by

Tableau Learning Partner

