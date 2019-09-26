RP
Sep 3, 2019
It was great to give me a better understanding about the way how we can structure and systematically deliver a great data visualization. It will definitely improve my communication.
CC
Apr 23, 2021
I loved the course it was great, although in the last honor track assignment I think it should be revised as it doesn't have anything to do with what was seen throughout the course
By Mohamed P•
Sep 26, 2019
Amazing course - changed my perception about Data Analytics.
I understand why Kevin Hartner is heading Google's Analytics - he completely focuses on the story rather than the data (80% WHY - 20% HOW RULE)
By Miriam H•
Jul 18, 2019
Amazing course - my only issue is that I think it was previously part of a 6 series specialization and I can't locate the other courses.
By Ksenia K•
Apr 11, 2019
The course is rather boring. The instructor can't get the audience interested with a topic since he gets confused with his own words sometimes. The course focuses on some simple things too much and when it comes to something complicated - he gets over it too fast.
By Brian A•
Jun 12, 2020
This has too theory not enough application.
By Riya J•
May 11, 2020
It is an amazing course for a beginner who has just ventured into the world of analytics. Not only were the lectures amazingly explained, the assignments also were interesting.
By Matthew B•
May 29, 2019
Awesome course and even better instructor!
By PEH C W•
Nov 5, 2019
Course provide a good structure and guidance for communication of Data.
By Качалов Г В•
Jul 5, 2021
Lectures are good, but quizes are boring. 3 stars - maximum for this course
By Vishal S•
Jun 16, 2020
Do not wast your time. I can't believe this is a course from UIUC. Poor quality of instruction. Slides are made out of different books and teaches you how to make use of different formatting.
By PRASANTH K S•
Jun 14, 2020
Kevin was very nice. His diction and language were simple and easy to understand for people like me who are not from the US. And well, he is the Director of Analytics at GOOGLE. SO He never disappointed with his data visualization techniques and the green screen was used to the hilt. The way Kevin was moving around the screen and that kept me hooked to the screen( rather hilariously) but it worked. Great art I should say. I thoroughly enjoyed the session and learnt a great deal of Kevin, Dona Wong and many others.
By Emmanuel D Q•
Sep 2, 2020
With this course I learned a lot, nowadays we use the typical tools for creating dataviz but with the increase of technology the marketing tools have been innovated. Tools that have an effective ease of use and a great capability are learned in this course. Communicating through dataviz is an art , and needs a structure to be created.
In conclussion, Business analytics is a huge field to explore and with this course as an introduction, I learned new terms and new ways to apply it.
By Yongpeav O•
May 26, 2020
This course very amazing help knowing alot about how to use data in the correct way and the right time use it. For moreover it give us each explanation in the lesson very clear and easy to understand about that. Thank you university and professor for provide this online course thank you.
By Jaydin D V•
Jun 8, 2020
Great online course especially for professionals who works a lot in data and presenting it as clearly, on-point, and concise as much as possible to clients. I like how flexible and self-paced the course is. Special mention also to Prof Hartman for a brief explanation of each topic.
By Марта В•
Dec 14, 2020
I liked this course very much. It helped me to understand basics of Business Analytics, how to gather and communicate with data. I enjoyed the videos and reading material. The presentations are really great. I would recommend this course, it's interesting and exciting.
By Subash C•
Jul 22, 2020
Great course to get insights on Data Visualization, relevant with the current situation around the world that keeps revolving around the digital marketing techniques. Thank You for offering such a wonderful course that also contains peer graded assignments.
By David A•
Apr 17, 2020
Fantastic introduction course and very well explained. I enjoyed all the readings and all the recommended books and material was very good. I plan on taking several more courses from Gies College of Business and recommend the course to anyone. Thanks.
By Sheldon E•
Jun 11, 2020
The course was very informative for the "art" of business analytics without the need for the quantitative side of the field. The Peer Assignments were great test runs for one day applying those practices in my own line of work.
By Soobia K•
Apr 7, 2020
It was a great start to expand on my very basic Dataviz skills. The most valuable part of the course was an introduction to new tools and applying different models/rules to build a story that your audience can connect!
By Sriram R•
Jun 15, 2020
An exceptional course that benefitted me immediately. Very practical and useful. I am able to leverage all the concepts and see the difference in the visuals I am producing at my workplace. Thank you Prof. Hartman.
By Shilpa B M•
May 30, 2020
I learnt many new things about data communication. This course is helping me to improve my way of communicating data. I wish to recommend this course to our students with data analytics specialization.
By Rafael P•
Sep 3, 2019
By Carolina C•
Apr 24, 2021
By Federico S•
Sep 29, 2020
Excellent information, I have a wide experiencience with analytics, and this course is a very good explanation with excellent examples and tools.
I totally recomend it.
By John S•
Jun 10, 2020
Amazing professor who is knowledgeable, interesting and captivating. One of the best professors in the program. Authentic, impactful leader
By Brandon M•
Jun 9, 2019
Great course. I learned more than I expected and I have greater insight into the methodology for creating better visuals from data.