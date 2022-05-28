About this Course

6,826 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 6 in the
Business Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level

Experience using R to assemble data, summarize data, and visually explore data.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • 1. Conceptual framework of ML algorithms

    2. Conceptual foundation for interpreting ML results

    3. Practice applying ML algorithms to business data

Skills you will gain

  • clustering
  • regression
  • R Programming
  • classification
  • prediction
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 6 in the
Business Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level

Experience using R to assemble data, summarize data, and visually explore data.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Course Orientation and Module 1: Regression Algorithm for Testing and Predicting Business Data

6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 111 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Framework for Machine Learning and Logistic Regression

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 98 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Classification Algorithms

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 82 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4: Clustering Algorithms

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 84 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the Business Analytics Specialization

Business Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder