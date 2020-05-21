AR
May 20, 2020
It was very good course and the professor has very good knowledge and experience pertaining to the subject. He explained all the topics in great details and his methods are very good and descriptive.
Jan 16, 2017
The advanced topics on the financial accounting have been really an interesting journey. I have more confidence in what I do now. Looking forward to the other courses of this specialization.
By Anurag r•
May 21, 2020
By Mohamed A A N•
Apr 24, 2020
Oktay Urcan, Associate Professor of Accountancy, has provided me with quality training and help enrich my knowledge in all of the courser's topics. I highly advise taking this course.
By THU T•
Apr 11, 2020
This course provides learners a comprehensive understanding of Advanced Topics in Financial Accounting. The cases are practical and helpful in the real life. I would like to say thanks a lot to the instructor, Associate Professor Urcan, and Coursera for the excellent connection over the world.
By Jennifer N•
Oct 1, 2018
This professor is wonderful! He explains things in a way that makes this potential complex topic simple to understand. He is committed to ensuring his students understand the material and adds an element of humor through his teachings.
By Mehboob D•
Sep 26, 2019
Fantastic class, even for those that do not have an accounting background. Incredibly, Prof. Urcan taught multiple advanced topics without ever using the terms 'debit' or 'credit'.
By rohit r•
Jan 16, 2017
By Hardik J•
May 9, 2020
The Professor for this course, Oktay Urcan is an incredible guide and motivator. His course layout and extra assignments help a long way in the understanding the course better.
By L. W•
May 23, 2020
This course was perfect for someone who has had exposure to accounting in work or school before, but maybe has not practiced it. It has great coverage, but superficial depth, so it is more appropriate for managers or technical staff that want to understand high-level concepts than for accountants.
By John P C•
Jan 20, 2020
I highly value the actual data from the industry of Financial Statement used by this program. This somehow gave me a working experience on what to look at the Financial Statement.
This also trains the financial eye to become critical on the information in particular the notes of the financial statement.
I felt more confident now after taking this course.
By Dhinesh A D•
Jul 12, 2020
Great course on financial accounting. Concepts were explained precisely and the appropriate examples and case studies were helpful to work with the actual data. Highly suggested course.
By Anton A•
Aug 3, 2020
This course was as intresting as previouse one. IMHO you shoudn`t split cousres about financil accounting in foundations and advanced levels because they are two parts of a whole.
By Asem A•
Mar 8, 2020
Thanks to professor Oktay, though I have no background in accounting, the course was very helpful to understand the accounting principles covering advanced topics and concepts.
By Cornelia B•
Jan 22, 2019
Briliant! I went from 0 to 100 in a month - compact, clear and meaningful. Prof Urcan is a great teacher. Do both certificates in fundamentals and advanced.
By Jenny B•
Oct 7, 2018
I think accounting is one of the more challenging courses in an MBA. The professor does a wonderful job explaining accounting and gives lots of examples.
By Brian M•
Oct 1, 2018
Presented in a manner that is easy to understand. I like that the coursework is presented as a slide first. Then, the lecture goes over the slides.
By Allen S•
Mar 4, 2018
A lot of information to learn in such shorts sessions, but I felt the info and professors delivery kept my interest and challenged my thinking.
By kidanemariam H•
Jul 21, 2019
I have learned a lot from this course. All the materials and methodologies involved here are interesting and very helpful. I recommend an
By ARVIND K S•
Jun 14, 2019
Excellent course, the topics in which are very useful for accountants, auditors, management and accountancy students. Highly recommended.
By WILLIAM M•
May 10, 2017
Great presentations. Complex subjects are presented clearly. Also good materials that I could download for future reference.
By Li Z•
Apr 9, 2018
Nice course, the lectures are well-organized and illustrated with good examples and explanations.
The only imperfection is that participants seem scarce, I had to wait a few days before my assignments were reviewed.
Actually, I've helped several classmates who have been waiting for even longer, maybe the course TAs can help with that?
By Veronica A•
Oct 4, 2019
The lecture videos are presented concisely with thoroughly explained walk-thru examples. Professor Oktay put a lot of carefully planned effort into the development of his accounting program on Coursera. Thank you, Professor. I enjoyed learning with you.
By Anuar•
Jun 19, 2018
Great course! I regret that I didn't take it earlier and couldn't predict bank's default where my mother has her deposit account and now her money are frozen for some time. Also this course getting me closer to my dream and I'm very excited about it.
By Emmanuel O•
Oct 5, 2019
The method of delivery was concise and straight to the point. Only important point of the subject was treated. Right examples were cited. Group discussion and questions opportunities are a very enjoyable part of this course that I enjoyed most
By Mario J R M•
Feb 6, 2019
Excellent course, very well prepared, very important topics, Long-Term Assets, Liabilities, Shareholders' Equity, Cash Flows Statemen, congratulations to our God and to his educational staff in Illinois and coursera.
By Gunther S•
Jan 29, 2017
Great course for someone who has some background in financial accounting. the videos are short and precise and the concepts are explained in an easy to understand manner. Well donel