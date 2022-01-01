- Discounted Cash Flow
Valuation and Financial Analysis For Startups Specialization
Master Practical Startup Valuation Methods . Estimate startup value, understand financial statements, and make sound investment decisions.
No prior experience required.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Valuation for Startups Using Discounted Cash Flows Approach
Discounted cash flow method means that we can find firm value by discounting future cash flows of a firm. That is, firm value is present value of cash flows a firm generates in the future. In order to understand the meaning of present value, we are going to discuss time value of money, first. That is, the value of $100 today is different from the value of $100 a year later. Then, what should be the present value of $100 that you are going to receive in 1 year? How about the value of $100 dollars that you are going to receive every year for next 10 years? How about forever? After taking this course, you are going to be able to find the present value of these types of cash flows in the future. Unlike most of finance courses, in this course, you are going to learn how to use excel to find present value of future cash flows. In addition to the present value, you are also going to learn how to find future value given investment; interest rate given investment and future cash flows, payments given interest rates, number of periods to wait given investment and interest rate, and so on. After learning the concept and how to find the time value of money, you are going to apply this to real world examples and company valuation. After taking this course, you will be ready to make an estimate of firm value by discounting its cash flows in the future.
Valuation for Startups Using Multiple Approach
In addition to discounted cash flow method, multiple method is one of the most popular methods of firm valuation. PER is often used among financial professionals to make a quick-and-dirty estimate of a firm value. In this course, you are going to learn the concept and usage of PER, PBR and PSR. In addition to these basic multiple ratios, you are going to learn how to make an estimate of enterprise value and founder’s ownership before and after additional funding. Startups require a number of financings before IPO. After taking this course, you are going to be able to answer questions such as What the price per share should be given the startup’s estimate of earnings in the future; How many shares the founder should give up to raise additional capital; and so on? In the discounted cash flow method and multiple method, you are always given earnings or cash flows to make estimate of firm value. In this course, you are also going to learn how to generate cash flows or earnings from the financial statements. After taking this course, you will be able to understand the meaning of financial statements such as balance sheet, income statement and cash flow calculation.
Financial Analysis for Startups
In the previous two courses, you have learned how to value startups using the discounted cash flow method and multiple methods. However, you have not learned how to estimate cash flows or earnings of startups. In this course, you are going to learn the concepts and usage of financial ratios. Using financial ratios such as profitability, liquidity, leverage, efficiency, and growth, you can tell financial health of a startup. Profitability ratios measure how profitable a firm is by looking at ROS, ROA, and ROE. Liquidity ratios measure how quickly a firm turns assets into cash to pay-off short-term liability and they include Current Ratio, Quick Ratio, and Cash Ratio. Leverage ratios measure how much long-term debt a firm has relative to its assets or equity. Efficiency ratios measure how efficiently a firm utilizes its assets. It is like a physical exam for humans and you can tell the fiscal status of a startup using financial ratios. You can also develop pro forma financial statement using financial ratios. Using pro forma financial statement, you can tell future financial status of a startup as well as cash flows. In addition, using information from pro forma statement and valuation methods, you can do the valuation of a startup.
Applying Investment Decision Rules for Startups
In the previous course, you learned financial statement analysis and how to make estimate of future financial status. In this course, you are going to learn capital budgeting. That is, how to make an investment decision. You would like to select the best project among various projects you can take. Then, you need to know the criteria. In this course, you are going to learn investment decision criteria such as NPV and IRR, which are most popular decision rules. Using financial analysis and discounted cash flow method, you can make pro forma financial statement and estimate project cash flows. Then, you apply investment criteria to determine whether to invest or not. After learning how to apply NPV and IRR method to investment decision, you are going to learn how to evaluate NPV estimate and scenario, what-if analyses and break-even analysis. In addition to NPV and IRR, you are going to learn Payback period method and Profitability method to determine whether to invest or not when there is a political risk or capital rationing.
