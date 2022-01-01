About this Specialization

The Startup Valuation and Financial Analysis Specialization teaches two of the most often used methods to find the value of a startup. You’ll learn how to find the value of founder’s ownership before and after additional funding, how to read financial statements and make pro-forma statements, and how to determine the financial health and status of a startup and estimate future earnings and value. You’ll then use various investment criteria, such as Net Present Value (NPV) and Individual Rate of Return (IRR), to make a decision about whether and where to invest your money. Specific topics include: the time value of money, discounted cash flows method, multiple method, financial statements analysis, free cash flows, capital budgeting decision rules and current trends. The Capstone Project will find the value of startups using the methods taught in the course.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Valuation for Startups Using Discounted Cash Flows Approach

Valuation for Startups Using Multiple Approach

Financial Analysis for Startups

Applying Investment Decision Rules for Startups

