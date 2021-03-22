TA
Jul 30, 2021
I just finished the course. This course was great not only the materials but also the instructor.\n\nOnce again, the course so mind blowing. I feel more confidence to do data analyst.\n\nThanks Google
CH
Jun 25, 2021
This gives a great foundation for Data Analytics. The instructors do skim over everything and I would have liked more detail but most of what I wanted to find out more about I was able to find online.
By Eva S•
Mar 22, 2021
Too many introductory lessons that aren't useful at all. Week 1&2&3 won't teach you anything. Too much talk and not enough useful information being said. I don't really care about the personal stories of Google employees, I'm here to learn something.
By Trevor T•
Mar 14, 2021
This was extremely basic and not much help. I do not see how this will contribute to finding a job.
By Lanya M•
Mar 11, 2021
I liked the videos a lot, I just didn't get the point of the journal entries.
By Keragan C•
Mar 26, 2021
Overall, I thought it was a great introduction to the topics that will be covered in the certificate. A couple of areas for growth in my opinion:
1 - For the quizzes when you get an answer wrong, ideally, you are provided the right answer so you can learn from your mistake, but alternatively, it would be nice if the subsequent text included a link to the section with the information because I felt some of the answers were difficult to go back and find.
2 - I don't like that the glossary builds on itself as you go through the course because then you end up with multiple incomplete glossary documents. It would be better to just include one full glossary to be downloaded, perhaps with highlighted colors corresponding to their respective sections in the course.
Thanks!
By Charli a C H•
Jun 25, 2021
This gives a great foundation for Data Analytics. The instructors do skim over everything and I would have liked more detail but most of what I wanted to find out more about I was able to find online.
By Sandy L•
Mar 21, 2021
This course felt very basic. It could have been condensed into 2-3 weeks. The beginning concepts of data life cycle, data analysis skills, and all the material covered in weeks 1-3 could have been condensed to 1 week and weeks 4-5 material could have been condensed into another week. I don't feel like I've learned anything concrete in this course because weeks 1-3 brushes on how to think as a data analyst, and weeks 4-5 only slightly brushes on spreadsheets and SQL. In addition, I looked over the discussion forums, I don't think participation in them are helpful. It says participation is optional, but it marks me off and says that I haven't completed the entire course. The good thing is that I can watch videos in a higher speed and can fast forward to the the next weeks if I move ahead. However, I worry that the course might be dragged on and some students can lose interest. I enjoyed the stories that the different instructors shared, and can feel that they are personable people. I appreciate the work put into this!
By Yatan U•
Apr 25, 2021
To all the instructors, thank you so much for taking the time to create this resource. The high-quality production and real-world examples make this the best data analytics course I've enrolled in.
By Alex C•
Jun 1, 2021
Solid "big picture" refresher course before getting into the more technical stuff I'm sure down the road, even for folks with backgrounds in math and science but haven't used it years (okay, decades).
By Jamshid N F•
Aug 8, 2021
Awesome class. Found out why I'm always analytical about things in my personal life and the critical thinking that this provides. I love it and hopefully this will help me land my dream job at Google!
By NILESH S C•
Sep 10, 2021
i love the course as it helped me understand the importance of asking the right questions, understanding the problem and expectations of stakeholders and impotance and the right way of communicatilon.
By Kenny W•
Jun 24, 2021
Awesome class. Found out why I'm always analytical about things in my personal life and the critical thinking that this provides. I love it and hopefully this will help me land my dream job at Google!
By Tushar D•
Mar 26, 2021
A lot of small talk and very less knowledge
By Rimvydas S•
Apr 17, 2021
I think this first course is incredibly well structured with a very good approach of covering all the steps in their most basic form and then advancing into them while having the big picture in mind.
By Parthib B•
Mar 22, 2021
The course was really insightful. Knowing tools is not enough, understanding the business scenario and then applying technical knowledge to solve any problem is what a data analyst is expected to do.
By Thahera A•
Jul 31, 2021
I just finished the course. This course was great not only the materials but also the instructor.
Once again, the course so mind blowing. I feel more confidence to do data analyst.
Thanks Google
By Rachel V•
Mar 13, 2021
I thought the videos were helpful in getting a basic understand of data analytics and what to look forward to. However, I was hoping to learn more from most activities. The journals and self-reflection sometimes don't give much value, although I suppose they get you thinking like an analyst a bit. When giving an introduction to spreadsheets and databases, it would be significantly more helpful if the activities were more hands on. I thought that would be the case when they introduced Qwiklabs, but no. Also, I noticed a time or two, I wasn't sure how I was supposed to input an answer, i.e. I'm sure I knew the answer, but just didn't get credit for it because of how Coursera wanted me to write it.
By Nur A M•
Sep 1, 2021
i am really happy that i have completed this course thanks to coursera i am willing to enroll the next courses to fullfil my knowledge and dream.#thanks google and coursera to give me the opportunity.
By Manoj P K•
Apr 12, 2021
This course is awesome, you will be taught by some of the leading data analysts at the google and also they provide some valuable insights about the whole career and opportunities in this field.
By David R•
Mar 12, 2021
Very basic, integration with external tools wonky, quizzes often seem to grade valid SQL as incorrect and don't give feedback to help learners understand what syntax the program expects
By John G•
Mar 14, 2021
It was an introductory course, so don't expect it to be so difficult. Videos are made very well. Tony was fine. Perhaps more questions could be provided during the videos to make sure people understand/pay attention to them. As in other Google courses, the discussions seem like a waste of time as many people skip them and there doesn't seem to be any punishment for not participating in them. Finally, it is just in the honor code that somebody writes in the journal. From a pedagogical perspective, it seems like a wasted opportunity.
By praveen b•
May 18, 2021
I really very enjoy And having fun by learning this course and learn way much almost everything about the course thank you coursera for this certificate and thanks google team to teach me this course
By kenneth p•
Mar 16, 2021
Very nicely presented and cleared all the doubts I have personally. Majorly touching all the basic points to cover to topic of Data Analysis. Love the course and looking forward to complete it
By Teddy•
May 23, 2021
I was hoping to get some practice but it is all talk and very little practice, I couldn't believe it when it said the course is completed and I have gotten my certificate. I don't feel comfortable to apply for a job. I am googling and watching YouTube videos to learn what I supposed to be learning here. I learned nothing here except some definitions I could have googled. kinda bumped and sad
By CRICKET O•
Nov 9, 2021
This gives a great foundation for Data Analytics. The instructors do skim over everything and I would have liked more detail but most of what I wanted to find out more about I was able to find online.
By Juan P•
Apr 6, 2021
Great intro and the words of encouragement are really appreciated! Each of the instructors gave their personal touch and I felt connected with all the struggles and excitement. I LEARNED A LOT!