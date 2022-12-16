Learner Reviews & Feedback for Google Advanced Data Analytics Capstone by Google
About the Course
You’re almost there! This is the seventh and final course of the Google Advanced Data Analytics Certificate. In this course, you have the opportunity to complete an optional capstone project that includes key concepts from each of the six preceding courses. During this capstone project, you'll use your new skills and knowledge to develop data-driven insights for a specific business problem.
Google employees who currently work in the field will guide you through this course by providing hands-on activities that simulate relevant tasks, sharing examples from their day-to-day work, and helping you enhance your data analytics skills to prepare for your career.
Learners who complete the seven courses in this program will have the skills needed to apply for data science and advanced data analytics jobs. This certificate assumes prior knowledge of foundational analytical principles, skills, and tools covered in the Google Data Analytics Certificate.
By the end of this course, you will:
-Create and/or update your resume
-Create and/or update your professional portfolio
-Develop a data frame
-Compose data visualizations
-Use statistics to analyze and interpret data
-Build, interpret, and evaluate regression models
-Utilize machine learning techniques in Python...
By Edward A
Dec 16, 2022
Great course for anyone that wants to Excel in data analytics. You will learn a lot including portfolio and capstone projects