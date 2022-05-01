About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

7 weeks of study, 1-2 hours / week

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explainthe impact of Big Data including use cases, tools, and processing methods.

  • ExplainApache Hadoop architecture, ecosystem, and practices, and userelatedapplications including HDFS, HBase, Spark, and MapReduce.

  • Apply Spark programming basics, including parallel programming basics forDataFrames, data sets, and Spark SQL.

  • UseSpark’s RDDsanddata sets, optimizingSparkSQLusing Catalyst and Tungsten, anduseSpark’s development and runtime environment options.

Skills you will gain

  • Apache Hadoop
  • SparkSQL
  • SparkML
  • Big Data
  • Apache Spark
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

What is Big Data?

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Introduction to the Hadoop Ecosystem

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Apache Spark

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

DataFrames and SparkSQL

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

