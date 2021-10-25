Chevron Left
Introduction to Big Data with Spark and Hadoop by IBM

4.3
stars
86 ratings
15 reviews

About the Course

Bernard Marr defines Big Data as the digital trace that we are generating in this digital era. In this course, you will learn about the characteristics of Big Data and its application in Big Data Analytics. You will gain an understanding about the features, benefits, limitations, and applications of some of the Big Data processing tools. You’ll explore how Hadoop and Hive help leverage the benefits of Big Data while overcoming some of the challenges it poses. Hadoop is an open-source framework that allows for the distributed processing of large data sets across clusters of computers using simple programming models. Hive, a data warehouse software, provides an SQL-like interface to efficiently query and manipulate large data sets residing in various databases and file systems that integrate with Hadoop. Apache Spark is an open-source processing engine that provides users new ways to store and make use of big data. It is an open-source processing engine built around speed, ease of use, and analytics. In this course, you will discover how to leverage Spark to deliver reliable insights. The course provides an overview of the platform, going into the different components that make up Apache Spark. In this course, you will also learn about Resilient Distributed Datasets, or RDDs, that enable parallel processing across the nodes of a Spark cluster....

Top reviews

Filter by:

Reviews for Introduction to Big Data with Spark and Hadoop

By Thanh-Long N

Oct 25, 2021

P​ersonally, I've found that the knowledge delivering method should be redone in a more attractive manner. Concretly, the fact of giving too many texts and theories in the slides easily make students get bored and lack of motivation to continue listening. For such kind hands-on courses, we need more and more practical exercises instead of too many theories lectures without showing any demo neither coding in the slides

By Peter F

Feb 10, 2022

To me, this seems like general BS full of buzzwords, but you won't learn anything practical anout how to use these tools

By Arnaud H

Oct 31, 2021

IBM stopped to maintain/support it's platform where the jupyter exercises are hosted since more than 1 year !

It's a true shame, we discover at the end of the formation than it is impossible to finish it...

By Mohd S B S H

Feb 16, 2022

Too dry and technical plus I couldn't get some of the codes with the notebook to work. There is a better video especially for Hadoop on Udacity that gives a much better explanation and I do hope you try to make the material more digestable. Each video is trying so hard to cram as much information into it as possible without giving the students much time to understand what is going.

By Omar H

Jan 30, 2022

It is a great course on the theory part but there is no practical part " I guess they was depending on the next course in the specialization", also it would be better for more non robotic way in delivering the lectures.

By Aditya P S P

Mar 7, 2022

the lecture was clearly understandible and I feel very gratefull to have this lecture

thank you it was phenomenal😊

By Rorisang S

May 8, 2022

Fantastic blend of theory and practical (labs). The labs are short and have concise material.

By TARIQ S

Jan 25, 2022

leesons also the time i spend was unnoticable thank you so much

By Youssef H

Jan 24, 2022

thank you so much , i really enjoyed the course

By Urvish M

May 3, 2022

Such a great course.

By Minh N T

May 20, 2022

easy understanding

By Shivam K

Feb 2, 2022

Good course

By chukka A

Jan 25, 2022

good

By Natale F

Nov 21, 2021

Good course on the theoretical concepts needed to understand these tools. However, there is not much practice.

By jijo s

May 2, 2022

hands on lab and quizzes at the end of each session was very helpful

By Eric J

Apr 16, 2022

t​oo easy to solve the exmas!

