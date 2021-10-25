By Thanh-Long N•
Oct 25, 2021
Personally, I've found that the knowledge delivering method should be redone in a more attractive manner. Concretly, the fact of giving too many texts and theories in the slides easily make students get bored and lack of motivation to continue listening. For such kind hands-on courses, we need more and more practical exercises instead of too many theories lectures without showing any demo neither coding in the slides
By Peter F•
Feb 10, 2022
To me, this seems like general BS full of buzzwords, but you won't learn anything practical anout how to use these tools
By Arnaud H•
Oct 31, 2021
IBM stopped to maintain/support it's platform where the jupyter exercises are hosted since more than 1 year !
It's a true shame, we discover at the end of the formation than it is impossible to finish it...
By Mohd S B S H•
Feb 16, 2022
Too dry and technical plus I couldn't get some of the codes with the notebook to work. There is a better video especially for Hadoop on Udacity that gives a much better explanation and I do hope you try to make the material more digestable. Each video is trying so hard to cram as much information into it as possible without giving the students much time to understand what is going.
By Omar H•
Jan 30, 2022
It is a great course on the theory part but there is no practical part " I guess they was depending on the next course in the specialization", also it would be better for more non robotic way in delivering the lectures.
By Aditya P S P•
Mar 7, 2022
the lecture was clearly understandible and I feel very gratefull to have this lecture
thank you it was phenomenal😊
By Rorisang S•
May 8, 2022
Fantastic blend of theory and practical (labs). The labs are short and have concise material.
By TARIQ S•
Jan 25, 2022
leesons also the time i spend was unnoticable thank you so much
By Youssef H•
Jan 24, 2022
thank you so much , i really enjoyed the course
By Urvish M•
May 3, 2022
Such a great course.
By Minh N T•
May 20, 2022
easy understanding
By Shivam K•
Feb 2, 2022
Good course
By chukka A•
Jan 25, 2022
good
By Natale F•
Nov 21, 2021
Good course on the theoretical concepts needed to understand these tools. However, there is not much practice.
By jijo s•
May 2, 2022
hands on lab and quizzes at the end of each session was very helpful
By Eric J•
Apr 16, 2022
too easy to solve the exmas!