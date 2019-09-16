MO
Nov 12, 2019
Thoroughly enjoyed this course. Learned about OpenCV a bit and added to my small knowledge of Python. The ability to know how to train Watson to do optical recognizition will be invaluable.
SS
Aug 19, 2019
This is one of the best course by IBM. I specifically enjoyed Computer Vision modelling and its related project and also enjoyed the way team put in effort for designing this course.
By David B•
Sep 16, 2019
Another course with potential, ruined by a flakey operational platform. IBM Cloud as provisioned in this course is not fit for purpose, end of story. Exercises are often impossible to do because servers, storage or proxies in the IBM cloud are down, and the instructions are not always complete either.
Sadly, the material, though informative at a very high level, is nowhere near detailed enough to actually teach the underlying integration, though you'll be well able to cut, paste and press "Shift-Enter" by the time you finish, even if you have no clue what the code you're executing does.
The title is misleading too - this is a Watson Visual Recogniser course. It describes this product (as a visual classifier) quite well, but it barely touches any of the ideas behind Computer Vision, and doesn't really teach anything at all about OpenCV.
Worth doing for free if you have nothing better to do, but there are better ways to spend your time and money.
By Gaurav M•
Oct 25, 2019
Course was good but not the content. Almost every lab is broken and people have to wait for the course administrator to respond. At the end we ourselves join the things so that it will work so on one hand its nice that we learn as things are broken but for some people its first hand to programming or IBM Watson and the image they are going to carry will not be nice.
For the coursera I would strongly comment that this course is full of errors and how they placed this course with the monthly subscription be the big question. For me if it be free there will be some relaxation.
By Louis S•
Oct 4, 2019
Except the week 3, this is only advertising for Watson from IBM.
The third weeks is teaching interesting things about OpenCV and the other week are just saying every minutes how Watson is great but the using could be teach in 5 minutes.
By Diana M•
Nov 17, 2019
Too many technical hurdles, too little help, disappointed with the level of support
By Kane H•
Oct 5, 2019
Too many bugs in the course to work through.
By Ranjan B•
Sep 24, 2019
This is the first pathetic course experience I have on Course - my assignment has not been reviewed since last 4 days . . .
By Jay P•
Sep 8, 2019
Labs are quite poorly written and make it very difficult to learn.
By mohamed a•
Nov 28, 2019
most of the codes is not explained , late support to solve it .
By Ehsan M•
Dec 6, 2019
Very specific to using only Watson; not much math is explained. This course could be great for some audience, but not for me. I need a course that gives me deeper insight.
By John P•
Sep 9, 2020
The target material for this course is very interesting. The execution of the course is severely lacking. This course is in desperate need of quality control review by someone other than the instructors in order to point out everything that needs to be fixed.
Deprecated commands are used in the jupyter notebooks.
The instructions for the final talk about evaluating furniture, when in reality you're supposed to be evaluating helmets. The "supplied images" for helmet/no-helmet do not appear until AFTER the project is submitted, so anyone who used their own images for helmet/no-helmet technically gets failed for not using the supplied images, which are not supplied up-front.
The instructions for publishing the classification model to the web is full of errors as can be witnessed by the desperate conversations in the forum.
I voluntarily peer-reviewed more than the required (single) final assignment and the more that I reviewed, the more I could see that the above problems are being experienced by many with very little useful resolution from the course overlords.
Please... this entire course... have someone go through it from beginning to end and debug it. The material being covered is GREAT, but the execution leaves a lot to be desired. If this had been the first course in the specialization I was taking, I would have given up. It's that bad.
By Tanisha C•
Jun 21, 2020
It was a great course that I had fun completing.
I thank the instructors and especially the course mentors for their constant and timely support.
Godspeed,
Tanisha Cijo.
By Advay M•
Aug 13, 2020
This course is a perfect starter guide for those interested in Computer Vision. Clear, crisp, and interesting,, this course gives the student all the information they need, re-enforced with examples, and a variety of applications. Neither too hard an complicated, nor to easy and boring, this course is perfectly in the middle, and is an engaging resource for many.
By Ben W•
Jul 13, 2019
Although the topic was interesting and the application relatively easy, there were too many obstacles to really enjoy the rollout of the classifier in the cloud.
By Suresh K•
Mar 31, 2020
About 90% of this course is lab assignments. The labs are too unstable and non-responsive. Lab instructions needs to be updated. I had to depend on the teaching assistant's responses in the discussion forum for almost all of the labs. As per my observation, majority of the resolution the teaching staff provided too is to use a different browser and clear the history/cache and restart the labs.
Much of the course talks about Watson, though the course title includes OpenCV.
This is one of the worst experiences I have had in any of the online courses I have taken so far.
By Rohit B•
Mar 31, 2020
Very good course. The last part of publishing the classifier to the cloud could not work for me. But it was optional for the grading, so was not an issue. I’d have liked it to work though.
This course really opens up your horizons to the world of computer vision. So I’d highly recommend it to you even if you’re not doing the IBM certification as it introduces to a very interesting open source library called OpenCV.
Some (marketing style) material regarding IBM is expected. But I felt it was a bit of an overkill (especially In the first week). Fortunately all down to studying thereafter!
By ABHIJIT S•
Apr 29, 2020
Good Day
I am sincerely grateful and thankful to Coursera for affording me this learning Opportunity in this Covid 19 Lockdown situation .
If I can leverage my learning and apply it in the work situation , I shall consider myself successful .
Thanks and Warm Regards.
ABHIJIT SENGUPTA
By Adaobi A•
Jun 7, 2020
I never thought I would learn how to build chatbots, classify images, and learning python applicable to AI. This course broke the concepts down and made it so interactive that I could not step away from my computer. I look forward to really applying these acquired skills in real-life scenarios.
By Greeshmanth•
May 16, 2020
The course was very innovative and was awesome. There are many problems faced by me during the Final project of course. Though I got help in discussions forum it too many corrections and reloadings. So please try to avoid those for future learners
By Anjum J•
Jul 26, 2020
Great learning experience with IBM Watson Computer Vision! Highly recommended for beginners and serious AI developers and architects looking to make a mark in the space and extend their research further.
By Mike O•
Nov 13, 2019
By Suhas S•
Aug 20, 2019
By Taiwo A•
Sep 24, 2020
There are too many errors in the capstone section of this course that need to be fixed.
By Ray S•
Sep 11, 2020
The course is very buggy and some of the content and code is wrong, particularly in Week 4 (the capstone project is almost impossible to complete). I contacted Coursera to see if they could help, and they suspended my subscription payments, but otherwise said it was not their problem. If you have to take this course, be very aggressive about the schedule so that you have time at the end to deal with all the technical problems. Also, make sure you have a look at the Forums and try to find and/or post any issues you have; Technical Support does their best to help. There are also some "surprises" about how things work in the capstone project that you will only find out about in the Forums. BTW, there are other learning sites that are much better and cheaper.
By Prent R•
Nov 5, 2021
This course had many failures that wasted a great deal of my time. To labs were out of service for over a week, making at least five of them unusable. The video lessons would often throw out terms without explaining what they meant, how they could be used, their advantages or drawbacks. If you are going to bring up a complex subject, you owe your audience some sort of explanation. If not, then don't use the term. I found I had to supplement the lectures with deep research on my own to find out things that could have been explained up front. The reader was lifeless, and brought nothing to the written text of the lectures. This is the worse course I've ever taken on Coursera.
By Alka S•
Sep 14, 2020
It was a really poorly planned course in terms of the instructions given and solutions offered when troubleshooting.
Some of the material was outdated where the current UI does not match the instructions given.
In the last task, however, was the worst. After asking three times for a solution to an issue that multiple students faced, there was no response. There is still no solution after the initial question was asked by another student two weeks ago.