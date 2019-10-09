AB
Mar 15, 2020
Interesting course. Forward propagation, gradient descent, backward propagation, the vanishing gradient problem, (+ Regression, Classification, and CNN with Keras) explained clearly.
AM
Jun 24, 2020
Good course. It is a very direct approach. It is a basic introduction to keras. Doing the labs is recommended, and also previous knowledge about machine learning is encouraged.
By deepthi l•
Oct 9, 2019
Loved the way the instructor has clearly set the expectations of the scope and breadth of coverage of topics in this course. However, if the course was a bit more deeper into intermediate level concepts, it would have given me more confidence to face interviews. Nevertheless, I would love to learn more from this instructor as he kept me motivated (and not bored) all through the course from start to the end.
By Aniket S•
Dec 16, 2019
Queries are not getting resolved in the discussion forum. So, instructors should participate in the discussion forum to resolve such queries.
By Lam C V D•
Sep 8, 2019
The teaching is not deep enough to solve the Week 5 assignment, please take note you need to plumb in other Keras courses.
By Amit T•
Sep 28, 2019
Details very well covered. I found it very much interesting and well explained.
By Suhas S•
Sep 19, 2019
It is a good Introduction course on Deep Learning using Keras.
By Jered W•
Dec 16, 2019
The final assignment needs to be more user friendly.
By Sadabrata K•
Apr 6, 2020
Lab assignments are really good as they help in building the concepts nicely. IBM has really put together the best instructors. The videos were also very easy to understand. One more thing I would like to add is that previously I have tried learning Deep Learning from other places too but this course is the best.
By Amitayu B•
Mar 16, 2020
By Petr J•
Jan 20, 2020
Quite good course on Nerual Networks. I would only welcome even more practical examples with practice coding but I was happy with this setup.
By Chuck H•
Dec 10, 2019
Really enjoyed the class, felt that the level of challenge was appropriate. Thanks for making this class available!
By Andres H•
Dec 2, 2019
Excellent i understood the main principles of neural networks and the recomendations were very usefull
By GAUTAM K•
Oct 3, 2019
Very intractive and benificial course for me .Thank you coursera and IBM for this course
By Rose C•
Nov 10, 2019
I really enjoyed this course, specially for all the labs and assignments. Thanks much!
By Denis U•
Jan 16, 2020
Very good course to start with Neural Networks & Keral lib. Recommend for beginners.
By Ani 0•
Nov 6, 2019
It,s a very good course to get grip on keras and artificial neural networks.
By Ramiro R A•
Nov 17, 2019
Nicely packed in a small course. And the examples are pretty good as well
By Laeeq K•
Sep 26, 2019
Super Class course ever I see. Thanks for give such best production.
By Saeed A•
Oct 16, 2019
Nice for start point
By Alex S•
May 11, 2020
Good course for absolute beginners. Would have liked an extra week or two to 'manually build' some of the key neural network concepts from scratch as in the first week.
By Sameer u•
Mar 11, 2020
try to add more case study problems and solve it on lectures so that we can understand how to start (initialize) the coding part when we receive any real world problem.
By ANGEL G C•
Apr 19, 2020
The course is OK in the overall. But it has two main drawbacks from my point of view:
1) The final assignments asks for solving the task making use of routines NOT shown along the course: i.e. it's shown in the labs to solve issues in a way, and in the assignment it has to be done in a different one.
2) It was IMPOSSIBLE for me to get feedback from the Staff at any question. I ended up solving the issues by my own and through try and error, which is fine from a self-study approach, but when it comes to technical issues, it can get quite complicated...
By Bhrigu C•
Nov 1, 2020
The course does not cover using following concepts with keras - Dropouts, maxpooling, CNN, RNN, padding.
They have been covered in the pytorch course using PyTorch, which is entirely different from how we would use with Keras. It makes this course highly incomplete in terms of examples and assessments and I don't think I have learnt much here. There are way better free courses on youtube by regular data scientists (not from IBM) that include detailed concepts and examples on these left-out important content.
By Serge F•
Nov 16, 2020
The title is not right. It is more a general presentation of deep learning then a présentation with KERAS.
By Frank S•
Nov 22, 2021
This was a good course and well paced. But I have a comment about the final project. It was not clear to me if the same model was being re-trained and improved upon in 50 trials - or if the idea was to do 50 trials to capture just how good a model it is, using different splits of the data. Since we were asked to find the mean and sigma of 50 trials - I assumed those trials would be independent and each one performed with a fresh model - otherwise it is odd to find a mean and sigma of a system that is converging to a final result. In that case it's only the final mean and sigma of the final trial that matters. So I think some clarity would help there - without giving it all away with regard to how to do the project.
By Brandon C•
Mar 10, 2020
I found this course to be very beneficial. The explanation was consice and straight to the point without wasting any unnecessary time on explanations of concepts that a student couldn't readily put into practice. I found the labs to be equally as concise and to the point. It allowed me to understand fundamentals and build programs quickly. I would suggest this course to anyone wanting to get up to speed quickly regarding Deep Learning and Keras in particular