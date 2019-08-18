Despite the recent increase in computing power and access to data over the last couple of decades, our ability to use the data within the decision making process is either lost or not maximized at all too often, we don't have a solid understanding of the questions being asked and how to apply the data correctly to the problem at hand.
Describe what a methodology is and why data scientists need a methodology.
Apply the six stages in the Cross-Industry Process for Data Mining (CRISP-DM) methodology to analyze a case study.
Determine an appropriate analytic model including predictive, descriptive, and classification models to analyze a case study.
Decide on appropriate sources of data for your data science project.
- Data Science
- Data Mining
- Methodology
From Problem to Approach and From Requirements to Collection
In this module, you will learn about why we are interested in data science, what a methodology is, and why data scientists need a methodology. You will also learn about the data science methodology and its flowchart. You will learn about the first two stages of the data science methodology, namely Business Understanding and Analytic Approach. Finally, through a lab session, you will also obtain how to complete the Business Understanding and the Analytic Approach stages and the Data Requirements and Data Collection stages pertaining to any data science problem.
From Understanding to Preparation and From Modeling to Evaluation
In this module, you will learn what it means to understand data, and prepare or clean data. You will also learn about the purpose of data modeling and some characteristics of the modeling process. Finally, through a lab session, you will learn how to complete the Data Understanding and the Data Preparation stages, as well as the Modeling and the Model Evaluation stages pertaining to any data science problem.
From Deployment to Feedback
In this module, you will learn about what happens when a model is deployed and why model feedback is important. Also, by completing a peer-reviewed assignment, you will demonstrate your understanding of the data science methodology by applying it to a problem that you define.
More real examples will be very useful to get more understanding of the methodolgy, but the course was so good that now i know how data scientist think and handle the problems they face
in this course step by step guide for beginner data scientists is illustrated with practical application and real examples with codes! best course in this specialization so far. Enjoy it :)
This course is a great overview of the process of analyzing a data set. I feel a lot more ready for a Data Analysis job after this course than I did before. So glad I chose to take it.
It is a good course, teaching about the general process and life cycle of a data science project. Excellent tips are provided. Overall, I feel it was lacking a bit in content for 3 weeks.
