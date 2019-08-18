About this Course

  • Describe what a methodology is and why data scientists need a methodology.

  • Apply the six stages in the Cross-Industry Process for Data Mining (CRISP-DM) methodology to analyze a case study. 

  • Determine an appropriate analytic model including predictive, descriptive, and classification models to analyze a case study.  

  • Decide on  appropriate sources of data for your data science project. 

  • Data Science
  • Data Mining
  • Methodology
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

From Problem to Approach and From Requirements to Collection

Week 2

From Understanding to Preparation and From Modeling to Evaluation

Week 3

From Deployment to Feedback

3 videos (Total 10 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

