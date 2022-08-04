About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Codio

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Cloud Computing Primer

3 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

PaaS Considerations & Management

2 hours to complete
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

PaaS Environment & Adoption

1 hour to complete
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

PaaS Demo

1 hour to complete

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder