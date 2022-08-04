About this Specialization

This specialization is intended for semi-technical and business learners who seek to develop a fundamental foundation of cloud computing. In these three courses, you will cover the three main models of cloud computing: Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructor as a Service (IaaS) along with public vs. private cloud. The goal of this specialization is to help you determine which models of cloud computing is best for your needs. It will also equip you with the knowledge to tackle more advanced I.T. topics.
Cloud Computing Primer: Software as a Service (SaaS)

Cloud Computing Primer: Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Cloud Computing Primer: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

