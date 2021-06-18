TV
Jun 27, 2021
Great introduction into the best practice for continuous integration and deployment and how to apply these concept in the cloud. Good balance between practical and theoretical.
SE
Nov 11, 2021
Everything I have been looking for to get started with cloud computing frameworks and concepts. The content was applied and well explained by Prof. Gift.
By Arnab M•
Jun 18, 2021
Amazing course ! Learnt techniques for building websites using serverless technology on cloud platforms , best practices on CI/CD and many more.
By FRANSESCO M•
May 28, 2021
It's the solid base for cloud practitioner beginners
By Andrea N•
Jul 11, 2021
he teacher talks throughout the course of general topics, but doesn't explain going into details important passages showing how to do. Lots of copy and paste scripts but without saying how he came up to that code
By Benjamín A G•
Oct 3, 2021
The content is good, but it is necessary to improve the guide to carry out practical activities, there were many errors and the examples are not reproducible without clear indications
By Talita V•
Jun 28, 2021
By Alina K•
Nov 8, 2021
Amazing course and the whole specialization. Noah is a great teacher, it was easy to keep concentration. And I appreciate a good quality video (and its contrast, lighting, saturation) when he films himself. So many people underestimate how better footage helps you to concentrate better as well.
By Jithesh•
Jul 29, 2021
Very detailed description of necessary topics in cloud. This is a very vocational oriented course and has a lot of practical aspects of web development. It would be very good if you have very good knowledge of Web development as most of the concepts are related to web design
By Samuel F E•
Nov 12, 2021
By Eric S•
Feb 13, 2022
This is an excellent intro to Cloud Computing and the command line! I strongly recommend for anyone interested in distributed operations.
By Raúl M•
Nov 3, 2021
Great Intro. Noah's insights are, to my estimation, the greatest content of this course
By AnonUser C•
Jan 7, 2022
This is an excellent course for some one who is just getting in cloud computing.
By Muhammed E B•
Jan 30, 2022
It was amazing content. You shouldn't lose the chance to get this content.
By Sulaiman D•
Nov 3, 2021
more knowladge about devops CI/DI thanks Duke University
By William G•
Sep 21, 2021
Best course that I've taken in regards to MLOps.
By SHREYANSHI S•
Jan 25, 2022
learned so many things from this course
By YL C•
Nov 28, 2021
A good overview to build on cloud!
By Ijeoma O•
Aug 8, 2021
Excellent foundations course.
By 121910319054 Y H•
Apr 8, 2022
great experience to learn
By Richard A•
May 18, 2022
covers the basics
By Harsh A G•
Jan 27, 2022
Great Experience.
By Nicolás F•
May 27, 2021
Excellent!!
By Amna Y A•
Jan 24, 2022
شكرا لكم
By SANDHYA R N 2•
Apr 8, 2022
good
By Taozheng Z•
Jul 2, 2021
.
By Afraz M•
Apr 14, 2022
In all honesty, this course was exactly what I was looking for!! Nonetheless, from the perspective of a student, I've come to understand what differentiates the "great" universities from the very good. Once again, being blunt to the point of discomfort, a great teacher will cover the topic of the class with a perfect amount of complexity, completely saturating the exploration of the important concepts.
This means that specific points are allocated appropriate amounts of repetition, the breadth of key notions match their relevance, the examples are exhaustive and scale in difficulty adequately, the simplification is elegant, etc. etc. The teacher of this course is very respectable, and one should be very, very content having him as a mentor. However, there is a moment of enlightenment that occurs when one experiences an exemplary teacher.
All complaints about the size of the cherry atop the ice cream sunday aside, thank you for your time and I look forward to completing the remainder of this series!