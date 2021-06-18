Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cloud Computing Foundations by Duke University

4.6
stars
127 ratings
33 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to the first course in the Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization! In this course, you will learn how to build foundational Cloud computing infrastructure, including websites involving serverless technology and virtual machines. You will also learn how to apply Agile software development techniques to projects which will be useful in building portfolio projects and global-scale Cloud infrastructures. This course is ideal for beginners as well as intermediate students interested in applying Cloud computing to data science, machine learning and data engineering. Students should have beginner level Linux and intermediate level Python skills. For your project in this course, you will build a statically hosted website using the Hugo framework, AWS Code Pipelines, AWS S3 and GitHub....

Top reviews

TV

Jun 27, 2021

Great introduction into the best practice for continuous integration and deployment and how to apply these concept in the cloud. Good balance between practical and theoretical.

SE

Nov 11, 2021

Everything I have been looking for to get started with cloud computing frameworks and concepts. The content was applied and well explained by Prof. Gift.

By Arnab M

Jun 18, 2021

Amazing course ! Learnt techniques for building websites using serverless technology on cloud platforms , best practices on CI/CD and many more.

By FRANSESCO M

May 28, 2021

It's the solid base for cloud practitioner beginners

By Andrea N

Jul 11, 2021

he teacher talks throughout the course of general topics, but doesn't explain going into details important passages showing how to do. Lots of copy and paste scripts but without saying how he came up to that code

By Benjamín A G

Oct 3, 2021

The content is good, but it is necessary to improve the guide to carry out practical activities, there were many errors and the examples are not reproducible without clear indications

By Talita V

Jun 28, 2021

Great introduction into the best practice for continuous integration and deployment and how to apply these concept in the cloud. Good balance between practical and theoretical.

By Alina K

Nov 8, 2021

Amazing course and the whole specialization. Noah is a great teacher, it was easy to keep concentration. And I appreciate a good quality video (and its contrast, lighting, saturation) when he films himself. So many people underestimate how better footage helps you to concentrate better as well.

By Jithesh

Jul 29, 2021

V​ery detailed description of necessary topics in cloud. This is a very vocational oriented course and has a lot of practical aspects of web development. It would be very good if you have very good knowledge of Web development as most of the concepts are related to web design

By Samuel F E

Nov 12, 2021

Everything I have been looking for to get started with cloud computing frameworks and concepts. The content was applied and well explained by Prof. Gift.

By Eric S

Feb 13, 2022

T​his is an excellent intro to Cloud Computing and the command line! I strongly recommend for anyone interested in distributed operations.

By Raúl M

Nov 3, 2021

Great Intro. Noah's insights are, to my estimation, the greatest content of this course

By AnonUser C

Jan 7, 2022

This is an excellent course for some one who is just getting in cloud computing.

By Muhammed E B

Jan 30, 2022

It was amazing content. You shouldn't lose the chance to get this content.

By Sulaiman D

Nov 3, 2021

m​ore knowladge about devops CI/DI thanks Duke University

By William G

Sep 21, 2021

Best course that I've taken in regards to MLOps.

By SHREYANSHI S

Jan 25, 2022

l​earned so many things from this course

By YL C

Nov 28, 2021

A good overview to build on cloud!

By Ijeoma O

Aug 8, 2021

Excellent foundations course.

By 121910319054 Y H

Apr 8, 2022

great experience to learn

By Richard A

May 18, 2022

covers the basics

By Harsh A G

Jan 27, 2022

Great Experience.

By Nicolás F

May 27, 2021

Excellent!!

By Amna Y A

Jan 24, 2022

شكرا لكم

By SANDHYA R N 2

Apr 8, 2022

good

By Taozheng Z

Jul 2, 2021

.

By Afraz M

Apr 14, 2022

In all honesty, this course was exactly what I was looking for!! Nonetheless, from the perspective of a student, I've come to understand what differentiates the "great" universities from the very good. Once again, being blunt to the point of discomfort, a great teacher will cover the topic of the class with a perfect amount of complexity, completely saturating the exploration of the important concepts.

This means that specific points are allocated appropriate amounts of repetition, the breadth of key notions match their relevance, the examples are exhaustive and scale in difficulty adequately, the simplification is elegant, etc. etc. The teacher of this course is very respectable, and one should be very, very content having him as a mentor. However, there is a moment of enlightenment that occurs when one experiences an exemplary teacher.

All complaints about the size of the cherry atop the ice cream sunday aside, thank you for your time and I look forward to completing the remainder of this series!

