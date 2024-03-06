GenAI and LLMs on AWS

This course will teach you how to deploy and manage large language models (LLMs) in production using AWS services like Amazon Bedrock. By the end of the course, you will know how to:
Learn to use AWS to build solutions with Generative AI.
Learn the basics of AWS cloud computing to enable you to be proficient with machine learning on AWS.
Develop machine learning solutions using AWS services like Amazon Bedrock.
This week, you will learn how to set up a Rust development environment, utilize the AWS SDK for Rust, and build AWS Lambda functions with Rust.
20 videos16 readings2 quizzes2 assignments1 discussion prompt2 ungraded labs
CodeWhisperer writes code. You learn to guide it. Large language models crunch data, spit out content. Chain-of-thought prompts make models explain themselves. Craft prompts, shape outputs. Build CLI tools, bash functions. Use CodeWhisperer CLI to automate tasks. Fast, efficient coding with AI.
7 videos10 readings4 assignments2 ungraded labs
This week, learn Amazon Bedrock capabilities. Apply through model evaluations and customizations.
6 videos14 readings3 assignments
This week, you will challenge yourself to apply the concepts covered in the previous week and challenge yourself to apply what you learned in a new context.
2 videos5 readings1 assignment1 ungraded lab
