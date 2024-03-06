Duke University
GenAI and LLMs on AWS
Duke University

GenAI and LLMs on AWS

This course is part of Large Language Model Operations (LLMOps) Specialization

Taught in English

Noah Gift
Alfredo Deza
Derek Wales

Instructors: Noah Gift

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

45 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn to use AWS to build solutions with Generative AI.

  • Learn the basics of AWS cloud computing to enable you to be proficient with machine learning on AWS.

  • Develop machine learning solutions using AWS services like Amazon Bedrock.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

2 quizzes, 10 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

This week, you will learn how to set up a Rust development environment, utilize the AWS SDK for Rust, and build AWS Lambda functions with Rust.

What's included

20 videos16 readings2 quizzes2 assignments1 discussion prompt2 ungraded labs

CodeWhisperer writes code. You learn to guide it. Large language models crunch data, spit out content. Chain-of-thought prompts make models explain themselves. Craft prompts, shape outputs. Build CLI tools, bash functions. Use CodeWhisperer CLI to automate tasks. Fast, efficient coding with AI.

What's included

7 videos10 readings4 assignments2 ungraded labs

This week, learn Amazon Bedrock capabilities. Apply through model evaluations and customizations.

What's included

6 videos14 readings3 assignments

This week, you will challenge yourself to apply the concepts covered in the previous week and challenge yourself to apply what you learned in a new context.

What's included

2 videos5 readings1 assignment1 ungraded lab

Instructors

Noah Gift
Duke University
40 Courses93,423 learners

Offered by

Duke University

