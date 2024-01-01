I am a West Point Graduate (Electrical Engineering/Track) and served ten years in the Army as an Engineer Officer before being medically retired. While on active duty I designed a laser target location module with the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, served as a NATA Company Trainer in Germany, and Commanded a Basic Training Company. Since leaving the military, I have graduated from the Duke Data Science (MIDS) and the Duke Weekend Executive MBA (WEMBA) Programs. I worked as a data scientist and transitioned into product management at a large tech company. While teaching at the MIDS Program every semester (covering various topics from virtualization to GenAI) and the Business School (running Data Center Tours).