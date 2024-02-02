By the end of this course, a learner will master Databricks to perform data engineering and data analytics tasks for data science workflows. Additionally, a student will learn to master running local large language models like Mixtral via Hugging Face Candle and Mozilla llamafile.
Databricks to Local LLMs
This course is part of Large Language Model Operations (LLMOps) Specialization
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Use Databricks for data engineering and ML workloads
Create and design ML pipelines
Use Llamafile and other local LLMs like Mixtral
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
February 2024
15 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
This week, you will learn how to describe the Databricks architecture, create clusters, use notebooks for analysis, and share notebooks by completing hands-on labs and knowledge checks on these topics.
What's included
25 videos13 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 ungraded labs
This week, you will learn how to read and transform data, create Delta Lake pipelines, and work with complex data types by implementing ETL solutions and passing code samples reviews.
What's included
23 videos9 readings4 quizzes3 ungraded labs
This week you will learn foundations of generative AI and responsible deployment strategies to benefit from the latest advancements while maintaining safety, accuracy, and oversight. By directly applying concepts through hands-on labs and peer discussions, you will gain practical experience putting AI into production.
What's included
13 videos14 readings4 quizzes3 ungraded labs
This week, you will learn mitigation strategies, evaluate task performance, and operationalize workflows by identifying risks in notebooks and deploying an LLM application.
What's included
13 videos10 readings3 quizzes
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Machine Learning
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Machine Learning? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.