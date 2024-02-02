Duke University
Databricks to Local LLMs
This course is part of Large Language Model Operations (LLMOps) Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Noah Gift
Alfredo Deza
Derek Wales

Instructors: Noah Gift

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

27 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Use Databricks for data engineering and ML workloads

  • Create and design ML pipelines

  • Use Llamafile and other local LLMs like Mixtral

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

15 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

This week, you will learn how to describe the Databricks architecture, create clusters, use notebooks for analysis, and share notebooks by completing hands-on labs and knowledge checks on these topics.

25 videos13 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 ungraded labs

This week, you will learn how to read and transform data, create Delta Lake pipelines, and work with complex data types by implementing ETL solutions and passing code samples reviews.

23 videos9 readings4 quizzes3 ungraded labs

This week you will learn foundations of generative AI and responsible deployment strategies to benefit from the latest advancements while maintaining safety, accuracy, and oversight. By directly applying concepts through hands-on labs and peer discussions, you will gain practical experience putting AI into production.

13 videos14 readings4 quizzes3 ungraded labs

This week, you will learn mitigation strategies, evaluate task performance, and operationalize workflows by identifying risks in notebooks and deploying an LLM application.

13 videos10 readings3 quizzes

Instructors

Noah Gift
Duke University
40 Courses93,423 learners

