Master the world of Large Language Models through this comprehensive specialization from Coursera and Duke University, a top Data Science and AI program. Dive into topics ranging from generative AI techniques to open source LLM management across various platforms such as Azure, AWS, Databricks, local infrastructure, and beyond. Through immersive projects and best practices, gain hands-on experience in designing, deploying, and scaling powerful language models tailored for diverse applications. Showcase your newly acquired LLM management skills by tackling real-world challenges and building your own portfolio as a proficient LLMOps professional preparing you for roles such as Machine Learning Engineer, DevOps Engineer, Cloud Architect, AI Infrastructure Specialist, or LLMOps Consultant.
Applied Learning Project
Through over 20 hands-on coding projects like deploying large language models on Azure and AWS clouds or services such as Databricks, utilizing the Azure AI Service for building applications, creating powerful prompts with LLM frameworks, running local LLM models using external APIs and cloud services, and constructing a chatbot based on personal data with vector databases, learners will acquire authentic, portfolio-ready experience in deploying, managing, and optimizing large language models. These projects are designed by experts at leading institutions to help professionals tackle real-world LLMOps challenges across various platforms and applications.