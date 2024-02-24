Duke University
Large Language Model Operations (LLMOps) Specialization
Duke University

Large Language Model Operations (LLMOps) Specialization

Master Large Language Model Operations. Develop expertise in deploying, managing, and optimizing large language models across various platforms including Azure, AWS, Databricks, local infrastructure, and open source solutions through hands-on projects.

Derek Wales
Noah Gift
Alfredo Deza

Specialization - 6 course series

Beginner level
Specialization - 6 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Placeholder

Specialization - 6 course series

Introduction to Generative AI

Course 137 hours4.8 (10 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Learn to utilize Generative AI for automation.

  • Develop Generative AI software solutions.

  • Build solutions with Prompt Engineering to enhance Generative AI output.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: Data Science
Category: Machine Learning
Category: Large Language Models
Category: Databricks

Operationalizing LLMs on Azure

Course 210 hours

What you'll learn

  • Gain proficiency in leveraging Azure for deploying and managing Large Language Models (LLMs).

  • Develop advanced query crafting skills using Semantic Kernel to optimize interactions with LLMs within the Azure environment.

  • Acquire hands-on experience in implementing patterns and deploying applications with Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG)

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: Python Programming
Category: AI/ML Inference
Category: Azure Cloud Services

Advanced Data Engineering

Course 323 hours

What you'll learn

  • Create and manage data pipelines and their lifecycle

  • Connect and work with message queues to manage data processing

  • Use vector, graph, and key/value databases for data storage at scale

Skills you'll gain

Category: Machine Learning
Category: GenAI
Category: llamafile
Category: open source
Category: LLMs

GenAI and LLMs on AWS

Course 445 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn to use AWS to build solutions with Generative AI.

  • Learn the basics of AWS cloud computing to enable you to be proficient with machine learning on AWS.

  • Develop machine learning solutions using AWS services like Amazon Bedrock.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Online Databases
Category: Queue Management
Category: Data Import/Export
Category: Database Management Systems

Databricks to Local LLMs

Course 527 hours

What you'll learn

  • Use Databricks for data engineering and ML workloads

  • Create and design ML pipelines

  • Use Llamafile and other local LLMs like Mixtral

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: Python Programming
Category: Machine Learning
Category: GenAI
Category: LLMs

Open Source LLMOps Solutions

Course 635 hours

What you'll learn

  • Run local large language models

  • Fine-tune LLMs

  • Use open-source generative AI

Skills you'll gain

Category: aws
Category: Cloud Computing
Category: Large Language Models
Category: Generative AI
Category: aws bedrock

Instructors

Derek Wales
Duke University
5 Courses3,813 learners
Noah Gift
Duke University
40 Courses94,154 learners
Alfredo Deza
Duke University
29 Courses58,724 learners

Offered by

Duke University

