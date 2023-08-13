Duke University
Python Essentials for MLOps
Python Essentials for MLOps

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Noah Gift
Alfredo Deza

Instructors: Noah Gift

12,291 already enrolled

What you'll learn

  • Work with logic in Python, assigning variables and using different data structures.

  • Write, run and debug tests using Pytest to validate your work.

  • Interact with APIs and SDKs to build command-line tools and HTTP APIs to solve and automate Machine Learning problems.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

21 quizzes

There are 5 modules in this course

This week, you will learn how to effectively use variables, logic, and Python’s data structures to load, persist, and iterate over data. You will apply these data structures to solve different problems as well as extract data from them.

What's included

19 videos12 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts4 ungraded labs

This week, you will learn how to create functions, classes, and methods. These are the basis of almost any program you might create with Python. Functions and classes are useful for organizing code, increasing maintainability and code reuse.

What's included

17 videos12 readings5 quizzes5 ungraded labs

This week, you will learn the basics of Python testing. From a brief overview of the standard library to using a more modern approach with Pytest, one of the most popular testing libraries in Python. By the end of this week, you should be comfortable working with existing tests, creating new tests, and debugging test failures.

What's included

17 videos6 readings4 quizzes3 ungraded labs

This week, you will learn how to work with data using Pandas and NumPy. From loading and reading datasets from different sources to plotting graphs and exploring common problems in data. Pandas will allow you to perform transformations and export your data into different formats, and NumPy will boost your ability to work with numerical data.

What's included

17 videos6 readings4 quizzes3 ungraded labs

This week you’ll grasp the basics of how to create and use APIs with Python using HTTP and command-line tools. We’ll go through all the details you need to know to create your own command-line tools and HTTP APIs to expose Machine Learning models.

What's included

22 videos8 readings4 quizzes4 ungraded labs

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.3 (48 ratings)
Noah Gift
Duke University
40 Courses93,423 learners
Alfredo Deza
Duke University
29 Courses58,129 learners

Duke University

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 122

4.2

122 reviews

  • 5 stars

    53.27%

  • 4 stars

    29.50%

  • 3 stars

    9.01%

  • 2 stars

    4.09%

  • 1 star

    4.09%

JY
5

Reviewed on Aug 12, 2023

RK
5

Reviewed on Jan 9, 2024

MB
4

Reviewed on Jun 8, 2023

