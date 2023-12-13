Duke University
Rust Fundamentals
Duke University

Rust Fundamentals

This course is part of Rust Programming Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Noah Gift
Alfredo Deza

Instructors: Noah Gift

5,803 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.2

(51 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

40 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Apply Rust's core concepts like ownership, borrowing, and lifetimes to write efficient, reliable, and safe code.

  • Use Rust's advanced features like enums, structs, traits, and generics to build robust applications.

  • Develop, document, test and debug Rust projects using Cargo, Rust Analyzer, and other tools in the Rust ecosystem.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

8 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

This week, you will learn how to optimize your Rust development workflow using powerful tools such as programming suggestions, prompts with Copilot, and GitHub Codespaces. By diving into the lessons on programming with suggestions, using prompts with Copilot, and exploring the fundamentals of Codespaces, you will acquire the skills to streamline your coding process and collaborate more efficiently with others.

What's included

23 videos13 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This week, you will dive into the essential concepts of control flow, error handling, and functions in Rust programming. By exploring the lessons on conditional statements, loops (including the while and for loops), break and continue statements, match control flow, and error handling, you will gain a solid understanding of how to effectively control the flow of your code and handle errors. Additionally, you will explore the fundamentals of functions in Rust, including unit functions, return values, using arguments, and the borrowing concept.

What's included

24 videos11 readings2 quizzes7 ungraded labs

This week, you will learn about various data structures and types in Rust. We'll cover defining structs, creating instances, and associated functions. Additionally, you'll explore string manipulation using String and str types. The course will also touch upon vectors, covering value retrieval and element addition. You'll gain familiarity with enums, including the Option enum and its applications, as well as using vectors with enums. Lastly, we'll focus on exhaustive matches for handling enum cases. Practical assessments throughout the course will reinforce your understanding of Rust's data structures and types.

What's included

21 videos7 readings1 quiz8 ungraded labs

This week you will explore advanced topics related to code organization, testing, documentation, and library development. By delving into the lessons on verifying code with doctest, working with public and private modules, managing public and private fields, organizing test files, writing tests for your code, testing private code, using test failure messages effectively, and documenting your code, you will acquire the necessary skills to create robust and well-structured Rust projects.

What's included

22 videos12 readings1 quiz8 ungraded labs

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.5 (20 ratings)
Noah Gift
Duke University
40 Courses93,642 learners

Offered by

Duke University

