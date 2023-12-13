This comprehensive Rust programming course welcomes learners of all levels, including beginners and those with some programming experience. No prior knowledge of Rust is required, making it accessible to coding novices. Throughout the course, you will gain a solid foundation in Rust programming and develop proficiency in advanced concepts, enabling you to write efficient, reliable, and high-performance code. You will understand the core concepts and syntax of Rust, learn effective code organization, error handling techniques, and explore Rust's package manager for efficient project management. By completing this course, you will have the skills to develop reliable and high-performance applications, regardless of your prior programming experience.
Rust Fundamentals
This course is part of Rust Programming Specialization
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
5,803 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(51 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Apply Rust's core concepts like ownership, borrowing, and lifetimes to write efficient, reliable, and safe code.
Use Rust's advanced features like enums, structs, traits, and generics to build robust applications.
Develop, document, test and debug Rust projects using Cargo, Rust Analyzer, and other tools in the Rust ecosystem.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
November 2023
8 quizzes
Course
(51 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
This week, you will learn how to optimize your Rust development workflow using powerful tools such as programming suggestions, prompts with Copilot, and GitHub Codespaces. By diving into the lessons on programming with suggestions, using prompts with Copilot, and exploring the fundamentals of Codespaces, you will acquire the skills to streamline your coding process and collaborate more efficiently with others.
What's included
23 videos13 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This week, you will dive into the essential concepts of control flow, error handling, and functions in Rust programming. By exploring the lessons on conditional statements, loops (including the while and for loops), break and continue statements, match control flow, and error handling, you will gain a solid understanding of how to effectively control the flow of your code and handle errors. Additionally, you will explore the fundamentals of functions in Rust, including unit functions, return values, using arguments, and the borrowing concept.
What's included
24 videos11 readings2 quizzes7 ungraded labs
This week, you will learn about various data structures and types in Rust. We'll cover defining structs, creating instances, and associated functions. Additionally, you'll explore string manipulation using String and str types. The course will also touch upon vectors, covering value retrieval and element addition. You'll gain familiarity with enums, including the Option enum and its applications, as well as using vectors with enums. Lastly, we'll focus on exhaustive matches for handling enum cases. Practical assessments throughout the course will reinforce your understanding of Rust's data structures and types.
What's included
21 videos7 readings1 quiz8 ungraded labs
This week you will explore advanced topics related to code organization, testing, documentation, and library development. By delving into the lessons on verifying code with doctest, working with public and private modules, managing public and private fields, organizing test files, writing tests for your code, testing private code, using test failure messages effectively, and documenting your code, you will acquire the necessary skills to create robust and well-structured Rust projects.
What's included
22 videos12 readings1 quiz8 ungraded labs
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Machine Learning
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 51
51 reviews
- 5 stars
58.82%
- 4 stars
17.64%
- 3 stars
13.72%
- 2 stars
1.96%
- 1 star
7.84%
Reviewed on Dec 12, 2023
Reviewed on Jan 22, 2024
Reviewed on Feb 6, 2024
New to Machine Learning? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.