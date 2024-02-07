In this advanced course, you will gain practical expertise in scaling data engineering systems using cutting-edge tools and techniques. This course is designed for data scientists, data engineers, and anyone with a foundational understanding of data handling who desires to escalate their skills to handle larger, more complex datasets efficiently.
Advanced Data Engineering
This course is part of Large Language Model Operations (LLMOps) Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Create and manage data pipelines and their lifecycle
Connect and work with message queues to manage data processing
Use vector, graph, and key/value databases for data storage at scale
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
February 2024
14 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
This week you will learn about databases and queues. You will find out the purpose and components of RabbitMQ including its use of queues and integration with Celery. Through hands-on exercises, they will gain experience connecting Celery to RabbitMQ within a Flask application and implementing task patterns like fire and forget and result retrieval. The course also covers core MySQL skills like interacting via the command line interface, manipulating databases, and integrating with Python web apps. By the end, students will have a foundational understanding of RabbitMQ, Celery, and MySQL that allows them to start building modern, asynchronous applications backed by a database.
What's included
22 videos14 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab
What's included
17 videos13 readings4 quizzes
This week we explore vector and graph databases, powerful tools for managing and extracting insights from large, complex datasets. As data volumes continue to grow, scalability is crucial. We'll learn how vector and graph databases can efficiently store data while maintaining relationships, enabling more advanced analytics. Through real-world examples, you'll see how these databases unlock scalability for machine learning, fraud detection, social networks, and more.
What's included
14 videos11 readings3 quizzes1 ungraded lab
In this final week, you will work on advanced real-world data engineering projects, applying everything you've learned. You'll encounter complex data challenges and devise solutions using the latest tools and techniques. This is an opportunity to bring together data engineering concepts covered throughout the course and implement them holistically to deliver impactful outcomes.
What's included
13 videos9 readings3 quizzes2 ungraded labs
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Software Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Software Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.