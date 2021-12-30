Welcome to the third course in the Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization! In this course, you will learn how to apply Data Engineering to real-world projects using the Cloud computing concepts introduced in the first two courses of this series. By the end of this course, you will be able to develop Data Engineering applications and use software development best practices to create data engineering applications. These will include continuous deployment, code quality tools, logging, instrumentation and monitoring. Finally, you will use Cloud-native technologies to tackle complex data engineering solutions.
Beginner level Linux and Python skills
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started with Cloud Data Engineering
This week, you will learn about the methodologies involved in Data Engineering. You will also learn to evaluate best practices for dealing with the end of Moore’s Law, develop distributed systems that apply software engineering best practices and evaluate best practices for implementing solutions with Big Data. You will apply these practices to build a GPU programming project using Numba and the CUDA SDK.
Examining Principles of Data Engineering
This week, you will learn what Data Engineering is and how to use software engineering best practices in Data Engineering. You will then apply this knowledge by building a command-line data processing tool.
Building Data Engineering Pipelines
This week, you will learn serverless data engineering techniques and data governance best practices. You will then apply this knowledge by building a serverless Data Engineering system.
Applying Key Data Engineering Tasks
This week, you will learn about key Data Engineering tasks including ETL, Cloud Databases and Cloud Storage. You will then apply this knowledge by building a serverless AWS lambda function that labels an image using the AWS Rekognition API.
Very important information and concepts was shared.
About the Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization
With more companies leveraging software that runs on the Cloud, there is a growing need to find and hire individuals with the skills needed to build solutions on a variety of Cloud platforms. Employers agree: Cloud talent is hard to find. This Specialization is designed to address the Cloud talent gap by providing training to anyone interested in developing the job-ready, pragmatic skills needed for careers that leverage Cloud-native technologies.
