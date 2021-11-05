By Joshua S•
Nov 5, 2021
They should add more examples using the tools and services, however Iearned a lot of thing related to data engineering an the aws cloud, I think this knowledge is going to be very useful in my professional dimesion
By Pineapple P•
Jul 24, 2021
Material covered mostly on the surface level.
By Taozheng Z•
Jul 2, 2021
Need to be revised
By Rogério A•
Dec 31, 2021
Very important information and concepts was shared.
By ENUONYE D J•
Nov 16, 2021
good
By dave t•
Apr 10, 2022
I am only on week 1 but already I have lots of suggestions. This course could be improved by
1. If you use an acronym explain what it stands for.
2. Make it very clear where the gists, github repos are.
3. Some advice provided is out of date or not good advice. Debugging lambdas can be done using other approaches which have zero cost and do not tie you into a specific vendor (e.g. GitHub ). I have left comments in the discusssion forum on this.
4. Improve the explanations and content , testing isn't covered at all well. Why is Pytest ( a dependency) better than Unittest (a cor elibrary) I agree its beter but what if I do not know, what should I test and how. All this wasn't covered and it wasn't made clear I should know it.
5. Improve editing , in some lectures the lecturer is answering questions and there are a lot of gaps between the answers and unheard questions.
6. Imporve the delivery, sometimes the explanations provided are unclear or lack good reasons why the course of action is being taken.
7. Provide more hands on labs.
By Andrés C•
Nov 13, 2021
A lot of reused material, a lot of random stuff and just jumping to examples without actually giving context.
By Holly S•
May 5, 2022
no inbuilt labs