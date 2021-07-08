About this Course

8,860 recent views
Course 4 of 4 in the
Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization
Intermediate Level

Beginner level Linux and Python skills

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Course 4 of 4 in the
Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization
Intermediate Level

Beginner level Linux and Python skills

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Getting Started with Machine Learning Engineering

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 47 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Using AutoML

4 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 138 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Emerging Topics in Machine Learning

5 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 158 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CLOUD MACHINE LEARNING ENGINEERING AND MLOPS

About the Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization

Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale

