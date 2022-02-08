Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cloud Machine Learning Engineering and MLOps by Duke University

4.5
stars
24 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to the fourth course in the Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization! In this course, you will build upon the Cloud computing and data engineering concepts introduced in the first three courses to apply Machine Learning Engineering to real-world projects. First, you will develop Machine Learning Engineering applications and use software development best practices to create Machine Learning Engineering applications. Then, you will learn to use AutoML to solve problems more efficiently than traditional machine learning approaches alone. Finally, you will dive into emerging topics in Machine Learning including MLOps, Edge Machine Learning and AI APIs. This course is ideal for beginners as well as intermediate students interested in applying Cloud computing to data science, machine learning and data engineering. Students should have beginner level Linux and intermediate level Python skills. For your project in this course, you will build a Flask web application that serves out Machine Learning predictions....

By Yağızhan A A

Feb 8, 2022

Amazing teacher and perfect mixture of necessary informations. It was a privilage to learn from him, i recommend this course for every ML Engineer.

By Sergio A C G

Jul 9, 2021

Excellent course, very concise but complete, if possible a second version would be ideal

By 谭中意

Sep 19, 2021

cool course

By Ivan O C

Jun 27, 2021

Nice content and complete due that the course show the three main/popular options for MLOPs solutions: AWS, GCP and Azure... I prefer explanations using slides due they are more systematic and when is possible try to avoid some demos in an spontaneous way...

By ENUONYE D J

Nov 17, 2021

good

