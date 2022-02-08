By Yağızhan A A•
Feb 8, 2022
Amazing teacher and perfect mixture of necessary informations. It was a privilage to learn from him, i recommend this course for every ML Engineer.
By Sergio A C G•
Jul 9, 2021
Excellent course, very concise but complete, if possible a second version would be ideal
By 谭中意•
Sep 19, 2021
cool course
By Ivan O C•
Jun 27, 2021
Nice content and complete due that the course show the three main/popular options for MLOPs solutions: AWS, GCP and Azure... I prefer explanations using slides due they are more systematic and when is possible try to avoid some demos in an spontaneous way...
By ENUONYE D J•
Nov 17, 2021
good