DevOps, DataOps, MLOps

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Noah Gift
Alfredo Deza

Instructors: Noah Gift

What you'll learn

  • Build operations pipelines using DevOps, DataOps, and MLOps

  • Explain the principles and practices of MLOps (i.e., data management, model training and development, continuous integration and delivery, etc.)

  • Build and deploy machine learning models in a production environment using MLOps tools and platforms.

Skills you'll gain

This course is part of the MLOps | Machine Learning Operations Specialization
There are 5 modules in this course

This week you will learn how to apply foundational skills in MLOps to build machine learning solutions and apply it by building microservices in Python.

What's included

22 videos10 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 ungraded lab

This week you will learn how to apply essential skills in math and data science for MLOps and apply it by building simulations.

What's included

5 videos9 readings3 quizzes3 ungraded labs

This week you will learn how to build operations pipelines and then apply these skills by building solutions for pre-trained Hugging Face models.

What's included

20 videos9 readings1 quiz2 ungraded labs

This week you will learn how to build end to end MLOps and AIOps solutions and apply it by building solutions with pre-trained models from OpenAI while benefiting from using AI Pair Programming tools like GitHub Copilot.

What's included

12 videos9 readings1 quiz2 ungraded labs

This week, you will learn how to switch from Python to Rust, a powerful and efficient systems programming language. This week will cover various practical applications of Rust, such as CLI, Web, and MLOps solutions, as well as cloud computing solutions for AWS, GCP, and Azure. You'll also learn how to build Rust solutions for Kubernetes, Docker, Serverless, Data Engineering, Data Science, and Machine Learning Operations (MLOps). By the end of this week, you will have a strong understanding of Rust's key syntax and features, and be able to leverage Rust for GPU-accelerated machine learning tasks.

What's included

25 videos11 readings4 quizzes3 ungraded labs

Instructors

Instructor ratings
3.8 (19 ratings)
Noah Gift
Duke University
40 Courses93,423 learners
Alfredo Deza
Duke University
29 Courses58,129 learners

