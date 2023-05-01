DevOps, DataOps, MLOps

Learn how to apply Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) to solve real-world problems. The course covers end-to-end solutions with Artificial Intelligence (AI) pair programming using technologies like GitHub Copilot to build solutions for machine learning (ML) and AI applications. This course is for people working (or seeking to work) as data scientists, software engineers or developers, data analysts, or other roles that use ML.
What you'll learn
Build operations pipelines using DevOps, DataOps, and MLOps
Explain the principles and practices of MLOps (i.e., data management, model training and development, continuous integration and delivery, etc.)
Build and deploy machine learning models in a production environment using MLOps tools and platforms.
13 quizzes
There are 5 modules in this course
This week you will learn how to apply foundational skills in MLOps to build machine learning solutions and apply it by building microservices in Python.
22 videos10 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 ungraded lab
This week you will learn how to apply essential skills in math and data science for MLOps and apply it by building simulations.
5 videos9 readings3 quizzes3 ungraded labs
This week you will learn how to build operations pipelines and then apply these skills by building solutions for pre-trained Hugging Face models.
20 videos9 readings1 quiz2 ungraded labs
This week you will learn how to build end to end MLOps and AIOps solutions and apply it by building solutions with pre-trained models from OpenAI while benefiting from using AI Pair Programming tools like GitHub Copilot.
12 videos9 readings1 quiz2 ungraded labs
This week, you will learn how to switch from Python to Rust, a powerful and efficient systems programming language. This week will cover various practical applications of Rust, such as CLI, Web, and MLOps solutions, as well as cloud computing solutions for AWS, GCP, and Azure. You'll also learn how to build Rust solutions for Kubernetes, Docker, Serverless, Data Engineering, Data Science, and Machine Learning Operations (MLOps). By the end of this week, you will have a strong understanding of Rust's key syntax and features, and be able to leverage Rust for GPU-accelerated machine learning tasks.
25 videos11 readings4 quizzes3 ungraded labs
Instructors
