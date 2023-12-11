Duke University
Rust for DevOps
Duke University

Rust for DevOps

This course is part of Rust Programming Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Noah Gift
Alfredo Deza

Instructors: Noah Gift

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

18 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Apply DevOps principles and workflows to build, deploy, and operate applications using technologies like Rust, containers, logging, and monitoring.

  • Instrument applications with logging and monitoring using frameworks like ELK stack and Prometheus to gain observability into systems.

  • Automate system administration tasks like file parsing, command execution, and cron jobs using Rust to improve efficiency.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

4 quizzes, 1 assignment

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

18 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Rust Programming Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This week, you will learn how to explain the core principles and practices of DevOps including automation, monitoring, collaboration, and iteration. You will also learn to describe key considerations for DevOps-enabled applications like version control, testing, linting, packaging, and programming languages. Additionally, you will define containerization and how it relates to DevOps workflows. Finally, you will identify real-world examples and use cases of applied DevOps methodologies. You will apply these learnings by discussing DevOps fundamentals and relating them to your own experience working on technical teams and building applications.

What's included

20 videos10 readings1 quiz1 assignment1 discussion prompt

This week, you will learn how to instrument applications with logging and monitoring using frameworks like ELK stack and Prometheus. You will install, configure, and connect monitoring tools to gain observability into your systems. By adding logging and custom monitoring endpoints to your Rust code, you will understand how to expose metrics and logs for collection. Finally, you will explore strategies like scraping versus pushing data, retention policies, and controlling verbosity. You will apply these concepts by implementing end-to-end monitoring for a sample application.

What's included

17 videos10 readings1 quiz

This week, you will learn how to automate common system administration tasks using Rust. You will build CLI utilities that can parse files, crawl directories, run external programs, and schedule cron jobs. By handling command output, reporting errors, and logging results, you will create robust automation scripts. You will also construct compliance checks that evaluate system state against policies, using JSON and other formats for reporting. You will apply these techniques to automate real-world tasks like log parsing, and compliance verification.

What's included

18 videos6 readings1 quiz2 ungraded labs

This week, you will learn how to implement continuous integration and continuous delivery pipelines using tools like GitHub Actions and Jenkins. You will understand core CI/CD concepts, components of a pipeline, and workflows for automating builds, tests, and deployments. By managing dependencies between jobs, implementing logic, and linting artifacts, you will create robust pipelines tailored to your project needs. You will apply these skills to build an automated CI/CD pipeline for a sample application.

What's included

15 videos6 readings1 quiz

Instructors

Noah Gift
Duke University
40 Courses93,423 learners

Offered by

Duke University

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions