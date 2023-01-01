MLOps Tools: MLflow and Hugging Face

This course covers two of the most popular open source platforms for MLOps (Machine Learning Operations): MLflow and Hugging Face. We’ll go through the foundations on what it takes to get started in these platforms with basic model and dataset operations. You will start with MLflow using projects and models with its powerful tracking system and you will learn how to interact with these registered models from MLflow with full lifecycle examples. Then, you will explore Hugging Face repositories so that you can store datasets, models, and create live interactive demos.
What you'll learn
Create new MLflow projects to create and register models.
Use Hugging Face models and datasets to build your own APIs.
Package and deploy Hugging Face to the Cloud using automation.
This week, you will learn what MLflow is and how to use it. You’ll install MLflow and perform basic operations like registering runs, models, and artifacts. Then, you’ll create an MLflow project for reproducible results. Finally, you’ll understand how to use a registry with MLflow models and reference artifacts from the API.
13 videos12 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 ungraded lab
This week, you will learn the basics of the Hugging Face platform. You will use some of its features like its repositories so that you can store models and datasets. Finally, you will learn how to add and use models and datasets using Hugging Face APIs as well as the web interface.
14 videos9 readings1 quiz1 ungraded lab
This week, you will learn how to containerize Hugging Face models and use the FastAPI framework to serve the model with an interactive HTTP API endpoint. Once you understand how to put everything together, you’ll use automation for speed and reproducibility. Finally, you’ll use Azure and Docker Hub to store the containers so that they can be used later for deployments.
13 videos9 readings3 quizzes1 ungraded lab
This week, you will learn how to fine-tune Hugging Face models by using pre-existing models and then modifying (fine-tuning) them with additional data. You’ll also use Azure to deploy the container and learn how to troubleshoot it. Finally, you’ll also see how to deploy a model to Hugging Face spaces.
17 videos10 readings3 quizzes5 ungraded labs
No, exercises and labs are built directly into the course using integrated Coursera Labs (VS Code + Jupyter Notebooks). A few exercises guide learners in deploying models to the Cloud. In those cases, instructions are provided to learners for creating and accessing a free Azure account.
