Are you a data engineer, software developer, or a tech enthusiast with a basic understanding of Rust, seeking to enhance your skills and dive deep into the realm of data engineering with Rust? Or are you a professional from another programming language background, aiming to explore the efficiency, safety, and concurrency features of Rust for data engineering tasks? If so, this course is designed for you.
Data Engineering with Rust
This course is part of Rust Programming Specialization
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
December 2023
5 quizzes, 9 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
This week, you will get started with the Rust development ecosystem, including AI coding tools, continuous integration, and cloud-based environments.
24 videos29 readings1 quiz2 assignments5 ungraded labs
This week, you will explore Rust's safety, security, and concurrency capabilities including encryption, network segmentation, thread safety, and web crawling.
22 videos21 readings1 quiz3 assignments3 ungraded labs
This week, you explore data processing in Rust. Manage data files and cloud storage. Build APIs and web scrapers. Power data engineering with Rust efficiency.
21 videos14 readings1 quiz2 assignments3 ungraded labs
This week, build data pipelines. Ingest, process, store data. Create workflows, Lambdas, microservices. Deploy to cloud. Monitor and scale.
22 videos17 readings2 quizzes2 assignments2 ungraded labs
