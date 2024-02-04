Duke University
Data Engineering with Rust
Duke University

Data Engineering with Rust

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Noah Gift
Alfredo Deza

Instructors: Noah Gift

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

63 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

5 quizzes, 9 assignments

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

63 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 4 modules in this course

This week, you will get started with the Rust development ecosystem, including AI coding tools, continuous integration, and cloud-based environments.

24 videos29 readings1 quiz2 assignments5 ungraded labs

This week, you will explore Rust's safety, security, and concurrency capabilities including encryption, network segmentation, thread safety, and web crawling.

22 videos21 readings1 quiz3 assignments3 ungraded labs

This week, you explore data processing in Rust. Manage data files and cloud storage. Build APIs and web scrapers. Power data engineering with Rust efficiency.

21 videos14 readings1 quiz2 assignments3 ungraded labs

This week, build data pipelines. Ingest, process, store data. Create workflows, Lambdas, microservices. Deploy to cloud. Monitor and scale.

22 videos17 readings2 quizzes2 assignments2 ungraded labs

Noah Gift
Duke University
