Mar 11, 2021
The whole process of building the Kubeflow pipelines for MLOPs including the configuration part (what does into the Dockerfile, cloud build) has been explained fully.
Feb 1, 2021
Thank You , Coursera & Google, It was great session & learn some practical Aspects & fundamentals of ML. I hope it will help me in the future. Thank You.
By Ruhua J•
Dec 8, 2020
The content is decent. But the labs are pretty broken, not well designed & maintained
By Satrio W P•
Dec 17, 2020
Qwiklabs does not work!!
By Arthur J•
Dec 8, 2020
There's a few things underwhelming about this course. First, GCP has made MLops very complicated, technical and cumbersome. Since you would need to work with this tech on a regular basis, you really don't want this. Second, the tutorials are mostly challenging due to linux. The tutorials are also buggy and setting up the cloud resources takes a lot of time. Overall, not that happy with this course or the subject mater.
By Joana M•
Jan 4, 2021
The qwiklabs have many issues, and due to the limited amount of tries I was not able to complete the course.
By Kshitiz R•
Dec 30, 2020
By far the worst experience. Videos and explanations are really good but all those goodness are killed by the Qwiklabs experience. Labs are frustrating because they don't simply work, not because you did something wrong. I would like to urge the team behind this course to put some effort and time fixing those labs and answer to the questions raised by the learners in discussion forums. By copy pasting the readymade answer to email qwiklabs support team won't help at all.
By Hugo P•
Dec 31, 2020
The Labs could be improved (bugs and clarity)
By Jon M•
Jan 1, 2021
The content related to MLOps on GCP is quite good. If the labs were improved slightly to remove some of the bugs that are commonly posted in the message boards, this would be a 5 star.
By Peng L•
Dec 12, 2020
Course content was good. However, many of the Qwiklabs had bugs, resulting in not being able to complete the course with a grade of 100%.
By Artur Y•
Jan 11, 2021
Some labs are impossible to complete due to incompatibility with github. Github requires verification email.
By Tarun K•
Feb 19, 2021
This was a good course along with google qwiklab which guide you through out the lab which makes a enrolled person a successful learner .
By Surachart O•
Nov 12, 2020
Great course to start for learning about MLOps. However, I hope there will have more videos to explain details on LABs.
By Dmitriy K•
Dec 10, 2020
I liked it. Made me realize how much of a pain MLOps really is.
By nerisha s•
Nov 30, 2020
Accent is difficult to understand. Speaks to quickly. Cannot read subtitles and course content at the same time.
By Priyanka A•
Feb 23, 2021
VERY HELPFUL AND KNOWLEDGE BASED COURSE. THANKS TO ALL THE INTRUCTORS.
By Anshumaan K P•
Jan 16, 2021
Some Labs isn't working properly
By zeroone_ai•
Apr 28, 2021
quiklabs always have a trouble when I try this cource..
By Dinesh K R•
Apr 17, 2021
This is one of the best course to start on ML OPS with GCP. The Concepts were explained neatly throughout the course, and i am sure this would really help me to solve the most complex use cases in deploying ML Models. Thanks Google for this wonderful course and many appreciations to Qwiklabs for hands-on. Highly recommended for ML Engineers/ Data Scientist.
By Aparna M•
Mar 12, 2021
By Darshankumar N M•
Feb 2, 2021
By Shreyas R C•
Jul 7, 2021
Well designed course with Qwiklabs hands-on experience, awesome learning. Thanks to Google Cloud Team and Coursera
By Dipanjan B•
Jan 30, 2021
excellent experience. thank you very much coursera and google to give the oppurtunity to get certificate free.
By Luis C•
Feb 27, 2022
Muy bueno! Sirve mucho para introducirte en este mundo del la metodologia MLOps
By Hammam A•
Mar 11, 2021
Very informative. Provides the basic needs to understand creating ml pipelines.
By Pasquinell U•
Jun 15, 2021
course is good, but need more diagrams. Visual maps help wrapping concepts.
By Suprava S•
Jan 29, 2021
Excellent Curriculum. I enjoyed the whole lab assignments and the quiz.