Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create TensorFlow 2.x and Keras machine learning models and understand their key components

  • Use the tf.data library to manipulate data and large datasets

  • Use the Keras Sequential and Functional APIs for simple and advanced model creation

  • Train, deploy, and productionalize ML models at scale with Vertex AI

Skills you will gain

  • Machine Learning
  • Python Programming
  • Build Input Data Pipeline
  • Tensorflow
  • keras
Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 minute to complete

Introduction to the Course

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
1 hour to complete

Introduction to the TensorFlow ecosystem

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete

Design and Build an Input Data Pipeline

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Building Neural Networks with the TensorFlow and Keras API

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Training at Scale with Vertex AI

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Summary

1 hour to complete
4 readings

