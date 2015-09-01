About this Course

Course 9 of 9 in the
Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Machine Learning Engineer
Advanced Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Welcome to ML Pipelines on Google Cloud

Introduction to TFX Pipelines

Week 2

Pipeline orchestration with TFX

Custom components and CI/CD for TFX pipelines

Week 3

ML Metadata with TFX

Continuous Training with multiple SDKs, KubeFlow & AI Platform Pipelines

Week 4

Continuous Training with Cloud Composer

ML Pipelines with MLflow

Summary

