Google Cloud
Security Best Practices in Google Cloud - Português
Google Cloud

Security Best Practices in Google Cloud - Português

Taught in Portuguese (Brazil)

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
11 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Aplicar técnicas e as práticas recomendadas para proteger o Compute Engine

  • Aplicar técnicas e as práticas recomendadas para proteger dados na nuvem

  • Aplicar técnicas e as práticas recomendadas para proteger aplicativos

  • Aplicar técnicas e as práticas recomendadas para proteger recursos do Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

4 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

Bem-vindo ao curso Security Best Practices in Google Cloud! Neste curso, vamos dar continuidade aos conceitos fundamentais que abordamos no curso anterior nessa série, Managing Security in Google Cloud. Nesta seção, você vai saber como implementar "práticas recomendadas" de segurança para diminuir o risco de ataques maliciosos contra seus sistemas, softwares e dados.

What's included

1 reading

Neste módulo, vamos começar com uma discussão sobre contas de serviço, papéis do IAM e escopos de API aplicados ao Compute Engine. Depois vamos conferir como gerenciar logins em VMs, como adotar políticas da organização para definir restrições que se aplicam a todos os recursos na hierarquia organizacional. Em seguida, também vamos abordar as práticas recomendadas do Compute Engine para mostrar dicas de como proteger o Compute Engine. Por fim, abordaremos a criptografia de discos permanentes com Chaves de criptografia fornecidas pelo cliente.

What's included

14 videos1 quiz1 app item

Neste módulo, vamos abordar como controlar as permissões do IAM e acessar listas de controle em buckets do Cloud Storage, auditar dados da nuvem, inclusive encontrar e corrigir dados definidos como acessíveis publicamente, como usar URLs assinados do Cloud Storage e documentos de políticas assinados e como criptografar dados em repouso. Também abordaremos os papéis do IAM do BigQuery e as visualizações autorizadas para demonstrar como gerenciar o acesso a tabelas e conjuntos de dados. O módulo termina com uma revisão geral das práticas recomendadas de armazenamento

What's included

13 videos1 quiz3 app items

Neste módulo, vamos abordar as práticas recomendadas e técnicas de segurança de aplicativos. Vamos analisar como o Web Security Scanner pode ser usado para identificar vulnerabilidades nos aplicativos e vamos nos aprofundar no assunto phishing de identidade e Oauth. Por fim, vamos abordar como o Identity-Aware Proxy, ou IAP, pode ser usado para controlar o acesso aos aplicativos na nuvem.

What's included

10 videos1 quiz3 app items

A proteção de cargas de trabalho no Google Kubernetes Engine envolve muitas camadas da pilha, incluindo o conteúdo da imagem de contêiner, o ambiente de execução de contêiner, a rede de cluster e o acesso ao servidor da API de cluster. Neste módulo, você vai aprender a configurar com segurança sua autenticação e autorização, como aumentar a proteção dos seus clusters, proteger suas cargas de trabalho e monitorar a integridade de tudo isso.

What's included

7 videos1 quiz

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,309 Courses2,507,143 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions