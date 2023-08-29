Google Cloud
Security Best Practices in Google Cloud - Español
Google Cloud

Security Best Practices in Google Cloud - Español

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
11 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Aplicar técnicas y prácticas recomendadas para proteger Compute Engine

  • Aplicar técnicas y prácticas recomendadas para proteger datos en la nube

  • Aplicar técnicas y prácticas recomendadas y para proteger aplicaciones

  • Aplicar técnicas y prácticas recomendadas para proteger los recursos de Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

4 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

Te damos la bienvenida a Security Best Practices in Google Cloud. En este curso, ampliaremos las bases establecidas en el curso anterior de esta serie, Managing Security in Google Cloud. En esta sección, podrás obtener más información para implementar prácticas recomendadas de seguridad con el objetivo de reducir el riesgo de ataques maliciosos en contra de tus sistemas, tu software y tus datos.

What's included

1 reading

En este módulo, analizaremos las cuentas de servicio, los roles de IAM y los permisos de las APIs según se aplican a Compute Engine. También hablaremos sobre la administración del acceso a las VMs y cómo usar las políticas de la organización para establecer restricciones que se apliquen a todos los recursos de tu jerarquía organizacional. A continuación, revisaremos las prácticas recomendadas de Compute Engine para entregarte algunas sugerencias con el objetivo de proteger Compute Engine. Por último, abordaremos la encriptación de discos persistentes con Claves de encriptación proporcionadas por el cliente.

What's included

14 videos1 quiz1 app item

En este módulo, veremos cómo controlar los permisos de IAM y las listas de control de acceso en buckets de Cloud Storage, realizar auditorías de datos en la nube, incluidos encontrar y corregir datos cuyo acceso se configuró como público, cómo usar URLs de Cloud Storage firmadas y documentos de políticas firmados y cómo encriptar datos en reposo. Además, se analizarán los roles de BigQuery IAM y las vistas autorizadas para demostrar la administración del acceso a conjuntos de datos y tablas. El módulo concluirá con una descripción general de las prácticas recomendadas de almacenamiento.

What's included

13 videos1 quiz3 app items

En este módulo, analizaremos diversas técnicas y prácticas recomendadas de seguridad para aplicaciones. Veremos cómo se puede usar Web Security Scanner para identificar las vulnerabilidades en tus aplicaciones y profundizaremos el tema de la suplantación de identidad (phishing) y de OAuth. Por último, aprenderás cómo puede usarse Identity-Aware Proxy (IAP) para controlar el acceso a tus aplicaciones en la nube.

What's included

10 videos1 quiz3 app items

La protección de las cargas de trabajo en Google Kubernetes Engine implica varias capas de la pila, incluidos el contenido de la imagen y el entorno de ejecución del contenedor, la red del clúster y el acceso al servidor de API del clúster. En este módulo, aprenderás a configurar de forma segura tu autenticación y autorización, cómo endurecer tus clústeres, proteger tus cargas de trabajo y supervisar todo para asegurarte de que se mantenga en buen estado.

What's included

7 videos1 quiz

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions