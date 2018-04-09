About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
From Data to Insights with Google Cloud Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand what machine learning is and how it can benefit your business

  • Differentiate between pre-trained and custom ML models

  • Create machine learning datasets in BigQuery

  • Create machine learning models in BigQuery

Skills you will gain

  • Bigquery
  • Machine Learning
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Cloud Computing
Course 4 of 4 in the
From Data to Insights with Google Cloud Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 minute to complete

Introduction

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
20 minutes to complete

Introduction to Machine Learning

20 minutes to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min)
2 hours to complete

Pre-trained ML APIs

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Creating ​ML Datasets in BigQuery

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min)
4 hours to complete

Creating ML Models in BigQuery

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
3 minutes to complete

End of Course Recap

3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)

About the From Data to Insights with Google Cloud Specialization

From Data to Insights with Google Cloud

