In this course, we define what machine learning is and how it can benefit your business. You'll see a few demos of ML in action and learn key ML terms like instances, features, and labels. In the interactive labs, you will practice invoking the pretrained ML APIs available as well as build your own Machine Learning models using just SQL with BigQuery ML.
Understand what machine learning is and how it can benefit your business
Differentiate between pre-trained and custom ML models
Create machine learning datasets in BigQuery
Create machine learning models in BigQuery
- Bigquery
- Machine Learning
- Google Cloud Platform
- Cloud Computing
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Overview of what you will learn in this course
Introduction to Machine Learning
In this module, we define what Machine Learning is and how it can benefit your business. You'll see a few demos of ML in action and learn key ML terms like instances, features, and labels.
Pre-trained ML APIs
In this module we will dive into pre-built and pre-trained ML models that we can access (like image recognition and sentiment analysis) within Cloud Datalab.
Creating ML Datasets in BigQuery
Understand how to create ML datasets with BigQuery.
Creating ML Models in BigQuery
In this module, you will learn how to create machine learning models directly inside of BigQuery. You will learn the new syntax and work through the phases of building, evaluating, and testing an ML model.
End of Course Recap
You've made it to the end! Let's review the lessons learned in the course and what resources are available for continued learning.
this is a very great course. I just recommend to make the labs more intensive and add challenges for the students thank you!
Good Course to Understand the basics of Big query and running ML using Big query
This a fun course, it is so much intuitive and cool to learn about machine learning operate on GCP, because I am ML Practitioner too!
This was a great course in going beyond the lecture to applying the concepts of creating, training, testing and deploying a machine learning model
About the From Data to Insights with Google Cloud Specialization
Want to know how to query and process petabytes of data in seconds? Curious about data analysis that scales automatically as your data grows? Welcome to the Data Insights course!
