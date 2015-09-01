About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 8 of 8 in the
Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Security Engineer
Intermediate Level

It is recommended that the learner be generally familiar with Google Cloud. They should also be generally familiar with networking and Kubernetes.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create custom IAM roles

  • Create and configure VPC network peering

  • Secure a private Kubernetes cluster in Google Cloud

Skills you will gain

  • Create and understand custom IAM roles
  • Secure a Kubernetes environment
  • Create and configure network peering
Course 8 of 8 in the
Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Security Engineer
Intermediate Level

It is recommended that the learner be generally familiar with Google Cloud. They should also be generally familiar with networking and Kubernetes.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

10 minutes to complete

Welcome to Security in Google Cloud: Hands-On Practice

10 minutes to complete
1 reading
1 hour to complete

IAM Custom Roles

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)
1 hour to complete

VPC Network Peering

1 hour to complete
1 hour to complete

Setting up a Private Kubernetes Cluster

1 hour to complete
1 hour to complete

How to Use a Network Policy on Google Kubernetes Engine

1 hour to complete
1 hour to complete

Using Role-based Access Control in Kubernetes Engine

1 hour to complete

About the Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Security Engineer Professional Certificate

Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Security Engineer

Frequently Asked Questions

