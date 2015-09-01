About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply techniques and best practices to secure Compute Engine

  • Apply techniques and best practices to secure cloud data

  • Apply techniques and best practices to secure applications

  • Apply techniques and best practices to secure Kubernetes

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

Welcome to Security Best Practices in Google Cloud

Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Securing Compute Engine: Techniques and Best Practices

Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Securing Cloud Data: Techniques and Best Practices

Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Application Security: Techniques and Best Practices

