About this Course

10,288 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Protect against Distributed Denial of Service Attacks (DDoS)

  • Apply techniques and best practices to protect against content-related vulnerabilities

  • Identify the Google Cloud services and features that support the collection, processing, aggregation, and display of real-time quantitative data.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

Welcome to Mitigating Security Vulnerabilities on Google Cloud

20 minutes to complete
2 readings
2 hours to complete

Protecting against Distributed Denial of Service Attacks (DDoS)

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 16 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Content-Related Vulnerabilities: Techniques and Best Practices

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 10 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Monitoring, Logging, Auditing and Scanning

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 35 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MITIGATING SECURITY VULNERABILITIES ON GOOGLE CLOUD

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder