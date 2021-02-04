LC
Feb 3, 2021
This is the most deep security Labs which GCP has installed for us as learners and beginners of this certification, an insightful experience hands-on lab that practise makes perfect !
AK
Jun 23, 2019
Great course and specialization. Google is pretty amazing with the security services. I think everyone will eventually migrate their data centers to Google Cloud Platform.
By CHEN B K L•
Feb 4, 2021
This is the most deep security Labs which GCP has installed for us as learners and beginners of this certification, an insightful experience hands-on lab that practise makes perfect !
By Doug R•
Mar 27, 2020
One of the best GCP security classes offered, but I wish it would have shown Security Command Center.
By Abe K•
Jun 24, 2019
Great course and specialization. Google is pretty amazing with the security services. I think everyone will eventually migrate their data centers to Google Cloud Platform.
By Mamatarani M•
Jul 9, 2019
Very good
By Charles U•
Apr 26, 2019
Awesome topics totally relevant to understand tools and strategies for managing vulnerabilities in GCP. Fantastic coverage of course material. Rich Rose crushed it as usual. Labs were phenomenally fun and spot on for actual hands on experience. Leaves me feeling confident about Google's built secure and in-depth security mindset.
By Rajkumar N•
Oct 5, 2020
Through this lab i got to know about different cloud resources which can help secure GCP plarform. Topics around Cloud Logging, Security command center, foreseti and different mitigation plans helped me in understanding and dealing with the security in cloud platform.
By Ramesh K•
May 6, 2020
Excellent overview of various tools/platform capabilities that google provides to protect applications, data in GCP environment. The Labs are great! After finishing lab, if you have time, check out various menu options and familiarize yourself with all GCP services.
By Scott B•
Jul 19, 2019
These courses and labs provided a nice overview of GCP and how it's components fit together to tighten up security for cloud projects. The Qwiklabs were expecially useful in getting experience working with both the web-based console and the different CLI commands.
By Humberto R•
Jul 17, 2020
security in Google Cloud Platform It has helped me a lot to understand several aspects to take into account during the creation and execution of projects, security is very important and relevant for companies, thanks for this knowledge.
By ElementSilver•
Dec 11, 2021
Its was a very interesting course, I learned new skills, such as creating metrics dahboard, generating bigquery queries to name just a few. It was a unique experience and recommended for others to continue on their way "on the cloud".
By James S•
Apr 4, 2020
I have had problems with other course labs but in this course the labs worked properly and the content was amazing. The cloud shell scanner took around 45 minutes to run but I made it with 5 minutes to spare. Great course.
By Harold M•
Apr 7, 2019
This is a very complete Cloud Security course. It cover common web vulnerabilities, and the use of mitigation features such as Cloud Armor for Webapps under a HTTP(S) Load Balancer in Google Cloud.
Thank you!
By SANTIAGO A U•
May 1, 2020
Very good approach to the security mechanisms offered by Google Cloud Platform.
It lacks perhaps more depth and the mention of the Security command center.
By Gaurav C•
Apr 24, 2020
This course is a great learning. Got to learn many GCP security services and threats mitigation strategies. Hands-on labs were especially very useful.
By Alexandra R C•
Jul 8, 2020
Good course because this presents more detail about Stackdriver. I think that was good complement this with the 3rd course for the specialization.
By EDGAR O P A•
May 28, 2020
Este curso me ayudó aterrizar y poner en práctica los conceptos de seguridad en la plataforma que administro ayudandome con los controles CIS
By ashwani s•
Nov 26, 2021
This course has given broader insights of GCP Security Tools and Techniques, and how we can use them on Mitigating Security Vulnerabilities.
By student2•
Aug 17, 2020
excelente curso, los laboratorios ayudan a entender mas el tema, tanta teoría hace que ciertas partes del curso sean un tanto tediosas.
By Marco C G•
Aug 27, 2021
fue difícil entender algunas cosas dentro de la plataforma. pero se logro gracias a youtube.
By Marci L•
Dec 25, 2019
Great course for getting familiar with the features included in GCP for data protection,.
By JAGANATH P M•
Jul 9, 2020
Amazing experience of working around in the backend of cloud computer professionals!!!
By WESLEY T•
Oct 11, 2019
Important lessons to learn how to mitigate security vulnerabilities on GCP!
By Robert P C•
Dec 31, 2020
Thank you! This will be helpful as our organization expands onto gce.
By Anitta N•
Sep 12, 2019
Very informative and helped me get familiar with the GCP environment.
By Damilola I•
Feb 17, 2020
Very Excellent Course. i Will love to still do it again