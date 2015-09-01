About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the Google approach to security

  • Manage administrative identities using Cloud Identity

  • Implement IP traffic controls using VPC firewalls and Google Cloud Armor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Welcome to Managing Security in Google Cloud

Foundations of Google Cloud Security

Week
2

Week 2

Cloud Identity

Week
3

Week 3

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Week
4

Week 4

Configuring Virtual Private Cloud for Isolation and Security

